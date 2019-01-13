Arthur McCaffrey installed as new Erne Gaels, Belleek manager for 2019

Former Fermanagh and Erne Gaels legend Arthur McCaffrey is back at the helm of Erne Gaels for 2019.

The vastly experienced McCaffrey has managed/coached the club at various levels over the years and played adult football from 1973 to 1996.

He captained Fermanagh to an Ulster senior final appearance in 1982 and was a key figure in the club winning the Fermanagh SFC in 1979 and 1981 and won a Fermanagh U-16 League and Championship with St John’s in 1973.

The no-nonsene McCaffrey is a highly respected GAA figure who has a good track record of winning.

Most recently he was manager of an Erne Gaels minor team that took an Erne county title in 2011.

Erne Gaels reached a senior county final in 2016 under Aodh Ruadh’s Maurice McLaughlin and have current county stars Ryan Lyons Ultan Kelm and Jack McCann in their ranks along with former county panellists like Tommy McCaffrey, Barry McCann and Oisin Kelm.

They have the potential to take a county title but have just come up short so far, so the appointment of McCaffrey has given the club a boost.

They won the Fermanagh U-21 B county title this year and have a talented young squad although they have lost key figures like Brian Mullin and Seamus Ryder in the past few years.

Arthur will be joined in management by Tyrone native Damien Stewart who has previously coached St Michael’s College teams where he currently teaches.

Damien has also coached in Sean MacCumhaill’s and Robert Emmet’s Donegal, Foreglen Derry, Limavady Wolfhounds, Derry and Pomeroy in Tyrone.

It is understood that there may be further additions to the management team.

The Fermanagh Senior Football League begins in early April.