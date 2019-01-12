DARTS
Entries invited for 2019 Con Sean Darts Tournament
Annual event takes place next Saturday, January 19
It's one of Donegal's most popular annual darts tournaments and it takes place on Saturday, January 19th.
The Con Sean Darts Tournament, now in its 21st year, will once again be staged at The Rusty Mackerel in Teelin.
The 2018 event took place much later than usual - back in October - but the 2019 event returns to its normal January date and the organisers are lookkng forward to another successful event.
Back in October, John Con McGinley took the honours with a dramatic 6-5 win over Michael Leech in the final.
It brought an end to John Flood's amazing run of victories in the tournament - he had won four-in-a-row prior to October.
There are no entries on the day. Players are asked to leave names on the Facebook event page or by calling into The Rusty Mackerel or texting 086-9969256.
The draw will be made in advance and first games are at 3pm.
Players should note that accommodation is available at The Rusty.
€1000 in prizes guaranteed. €10 to enter. Open to all players.
List of previous 20 finals:
2018 John Con McGinley 6-5 Michael Leech
2017 John Flood 6-1 John Gallagher 1
2016 John Flood 6-5 Andrew Gillespie
2015 John Flood 6-2 Noel O'Donnell
2014 John Flood 6-4 Gerard McGlynn
2013 Dermot McGuire 6-1 John Gallagher
2012 John Con McGinley 6-4 Andrew Gillespie
2011 John Flood 6-4 John Murray
2010 John Flood 5-1 John D Gallagher
2009 Dermot McGuire 5-0 Declan Cunningham
2008 John McGinley 5-4 Declan Cunningham
2007 John Flood 4-2 Kenneth Kennedy
2006 Kenneth Kennedy 4-2 Tommy Feeney
2005 Charlie Grant 4-1 Declan Cunningham
2004 Garry Bell 4-0 John Con McGinley
2003 Raymond Hegarty 4-3 John Con McGinley
2002 John Ward 4-2 Joe Byrne
2001 Gerald Harvey 4-1 Alan McBrearty
2000 Seamus Curran 4-3 Hugh Doherty
1999 Kenneth Kennedy 4-1 Bernie Mullen
