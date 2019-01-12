Entries invited for 2019 Con Sean Darts Tournament

It's one of Donegal's most popular annual darts tournaments and it takes place on Saturday, January 19th.

The Con Sean Darts Tournament, now in its 21st year, will once again be staged at The Rusty Mackerel in Teelin.

The 2018 event took place much later than usual - back in October - but the 2019 event returns to its normal January date and the organisers are lookkng forward to another successful event.

Back in October, John Con McGinley took the honours with a dramatic 6-5 win over Michael Leech in the final.

It brought an end to John Flood's amazing run of victories in the tournament - he had won four-in-a-row prior to October.

There are no entries on the day. Players are asked to leave names on the Facebook event page or by calling into The Rusty Mackerel or texting 086-9969256.

The draw will be made in advance and first games are at 3pm.

Players should note that accommodation is available at The Rusty.

€1000 in prizes guaranteed. €10 to enter. Open to all players.

List of previous 20 finals:

2018 John Con McGinley 6-5 Michael Leech

2017 John Flood 6-1 John Gallagher 1

2016 John Flood 6-5 Andrew Gillespie

2015 John Flood 6-2 Noel O'Donnell

2014 John Flood 6-4 Gerard McGlynn

2013 Dermot McGuire 6-1 John Gallagher

2012 John Con McGinley 6-4 Andrew Gillespie

2011 John Flood 6-4 John Murray

2010 John Flood 5-1 John D Gallagher

2009 Dermot McGuire 5-0 Declan Cunningham

2008 John McGinley 5-4 Declan Cunningham

2007 John Flood 4-2 Kenneth Kennedy

2006 Kenneth Kennedy 4-2 Tommy Feeney

2005 Charlie Grant 4-1 Declan Cunningham

2004 Garry Bell 4-0 John Con McGinley

2003 Raymond Hegarty 4-3 John Con McGinley

2002 John Ward 4-2 Joe Byrne

2001 Gerald Harvey 4-1 Alan McBrearty

2000 Seamus Curran 4-3 Hugh Doherty

1999 Kenneth Kennedy 4-1 Bernie Mullen