Cappry Rovers fly the Donegal League flag in FAI Junior Cup

New Brian McCormick Premier Division leaders, Castlefin Celtic, should be able to stay top this weekend as they host bottom side, St. Catherine's, who are struggling at the moment for numbers.

It's a busy weekend of action across the county - and there's a big game too down in Kilkenny where Cappry Rovers are in FAI Junior Cup action against Evergreen FC.

The competition has reached the last 32 stage, but this promises to be a difficult test for Cappry who meet an Evergreen team who defeated Castlefinn Celtic at this stage of the competition last season.

Still Cappry Rovers have been in excellent form this season and with plenty of fire power and experience within their ranks, hopes are high that they can keep their cup dreams alive.

Back to the Premier Division and joint second placed Milford United and Kilmacrennan Celtic should also stay in touch at the top of the table with games against sides from the bottom half, Milford away to Rathmullan Celtic and Kilmacrennan away to Glenea.



In Division One there is a top of the table clash with Bonagee United hosting Cranford FC and a win for Bonagee would put daylight between them. Lifford Celtic, with a game in hand, should win against bottom side Gweedore Celtic.



In Division Two, Kerrykeel 71 FC are sitting pretty with a two point lead and a game in hand and they should be able to account for Glenree away on Sunday.

The table is quite close behind the leaders with four clubs within four points - Raphoe Town, Letterbarrow Celtic, Deele Harps and Whitestrand. Letterbarrow host Whitestrand on Sunday in the top game in the Division, while Raphoe travel to bottom side Copany Rovers, who are struggling this season.

There was one game played in this division on Friday night with Dunkineely Celtic winning 2-0 at Carrickboyle against Gweedore United. Goals from Pauric Cunningham and Adrian Nesbitt gave Dunkineely the points.

Fixtures

Saturday 12th January 2 p.m.

Glencar Inn Division One

Arranmore United v Castlefin Celtic 1p.m.

St Catherines FC Res v Strand Rovers FC

Glenea United v Oldtown Celtic

Donegal Town FC v Keadue Rovers FC

Glencar Celtic v Dunlewey Celtic



Sunday 13th January 2.00 p.m.

Brian McCormick Sports & Premier

Keadue Rovers FC v Kildrum Tigers

Rathmullan Celtic v Milford United FC

Glenea United v Kilmacrennan Celtic FC

Castlefin Celtic v St Catherines FC



Temple Domestic Appliance Division One

Lifford Celtic FC v Gweedore Celtic

Lagan Harps FC v Drumoghill FC

Cranford FC v Bonagee United FC

Drumkeen United v Ballybofey United FC

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division 2

Curragh Athletic FC v Deele Harps FC

Gweedore United FC 0-2 Dunkineely Celtic FC (played Friday)

Letterbarrow Celtic FC v Whitestrand United

Glenree United FC v Kerrykeel 71 FC

Raphoe Town v Copany Rovers FC



Old Orchard Division Two

Milford United FC v Fintown Harps AFC

Gweedore Celtic v Kildrum Tigers

Drumbar FC v Cappry Rovers

Drumkeen United v Drumoghill FC Res

Sunday 13th January

FAI Junior Cup

Evergreen FC v Cappry Rovers