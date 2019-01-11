Sheephaven divers looking forward to another adventurous year

Sheephaven divers moves into 2019 after another full year of in-water activities both at home and abroad.

In 2018 the divers returned to a range of favourite local sites in Donegal.

But they also got onto some new sites as well, in particular the Stags off Arranmore last summer which stands out.

This was an excellent dive in pristine waters, as evidenced by the marine flora and fauna observed on site.

In particular the presence of Potato Crisp Bryozoan in significant numbers was an indicator of how good the water quality is in this area.

Some of the club members also had dives abroad in Spain and the Canary Islands. And a number of the more adventurous travelled to the Galapagos Island in the Pacific Ocean, which is undoubtedly one of the most iconic of dive locations on the planet.

Closer to home their were dives on the German warship wrecks in Scapa Flow. This happened in late August last and is an experience that will remain with the divers involved for the rest of their lives.

At all times this recreational diving is combined with the club’s civic duty of providing a search and recovery to the civil powers of the State.

The members responded to such call outs during 2018.

Snorkelling remains the foundation for diving activities and and it continued throughout the year, in stubborn defiance of the Irish weather. Last Sunday the divers took to the water in PortnaBlagh for the first snorkel of the year.

The in-water conditions were very good, excellent visibility and no swell, although the water temperature wasat 8 degrees celsius.

As the club members of Sheephaven SAC move into 2019 they look forward to the diving at home and abroad.

The divers may make a New Year resolution to increase their in-water participation.They will hopefully realise long term ambitions by doing some foreign dives.

The club is also always open to new members and anybody considering taking up the sport contact details are posted on the clubs Facebook account – Sheephaven. A training programme for beginners commence in the next few weeks.