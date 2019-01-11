Mona McSharry is Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman for December

Mona McSharry, of the Marlin’s Swimming Club in Ballyshannon has been named the Irish Times, Sport Ireland Sportswoman for December.

The Sligo native claimed her latest award on the back of her record breaking form at the Irish Short Course Swim Championships in Lisburn.

In all the Colaíste Colmcille Leaving Certificate student broke six national records as she collected six titles over four days at the beginning of December.

Among her big achievements at the championship was the lowering of Michelle Smith's 100m Freestyle record. The record had stood since 1995.

Her list of titles is as follows:

50m Freestyle: 1st Mona McSharry 25.22;

200m Ind Medley: 1st Mona McSharry 2:12.76;

100m Freestyle: 1st Mona McSharry 54.34;

100m Breaststroke: 1st Mona McSharry 1:07.91;

100m Ind Medley: 1st Mona McSharry 1:00.43;

200m Freestyle: 1st Mona McSharry 1:59.40.