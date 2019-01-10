Buncrana rivals drawn together in first round of Knockalla Caravans Cup

There promises to be huge interest in the meeting of Cockhill Celtic and Buncrana Hearts after the neighbouring clubs were drawn together in the opening round of the 2018 Knockalla Caravans Cup.

The draw for the Ulster FA competition was made on Thursday night.

And Cockhill against Buncrana at the Charlie O'Donnell Sports Grounds is undoubtedly the match of the round.

This competition involves teams from the Ulster Senior League, Donegal League, the Inishowen League and the Monaghan/Cavan League.

Swilly Rovers who will travel to play Letterkenny Rovers

There are two all-Ulster Senior League first round ties with Letterkenny Rovers drawn at home to Swilly Rovers and Finn Harps Reserves meeting Derry City Reserves.

There's an all Donegal League Premier Division tie too with league champions Kildrum Tigers paired with Cappry Rovers.

The first round matches will be played on the week ending Sunday, February 10.

Letterkenny Rovers are the cup holders having beaten Cockhill Celtic in last year's cup final.

Round One draw

Greencastle Fc v Glenea United

FC Lighthouse v Glengad United

Cockhill Celtic v Buncrana Hearts

Fanad United v Aileach Fc

Bonagee United v Castlefinn Celtic

Kildrum Tigers v Cappry Rovers

Letterkenny Rovers v Swilly Rovers

Finn Harps Reserves v Derry City Reserves