CUP DRAW
Buncrana rivals drawn together in first round of Knockalla Caravans Cup
Cockhill Celtic v Buncrana Hearts the stand-out tie of opening round
Letterkenny Rovers captain Christy Conaghan receives the Knockalla Caravans Cup from Donal Coyle following last year's cup final win over Cockhill. Picture: Stephen Doherty
There promises to be huge interest in the meeting of Cockhill Celtic and Buncrana Hearts after the neighbouring clubs were drawn together in the opening round of the 2018 Knockalla Caravans Cup.
The draw for the Ulster FA competition was made on Thursday night.
And Cockhill against Buncrana at the Charlie O'Donnell Sports Grounds is undoubtedly the match of the round.
This competition involves teams from the Ulster Senior League, Donegal League, the Inishowen League and the Monaghan/Cavan League.
Swilly Rovers who will travel to play Letterkenny Rovers
There are two all-Ulster Senior League first round ties with Letterkenny Rovers drawn at home to Swilly Rovers and Finn Harps Reserves meeting Derry City Reserves.
There's an all Donegal League Premier Division tie too with league champions Kildrum Tigers paired with Cappry Rovers.
The first round matches will be played on the week ending Sunday, February 10.
Letterkenny Rovers are the cup holders having beaten Cockhill Celtic in last year's cup final.
Round One draw
Greencastle Fc v Glenea United
FC Lighthouse v Glengad United
Cockhill Celtic v Buncrana Hearts
Fanad United v Aileach Fc
Bonagee United v Castlefinn Celtic
Kildrum Tigers v Cappry Rovers
Letterkenny Rovers v Swilly Rovers
Finn Harps Reserves v Derry City Reserves
