Two trialists to feature for Finn Harps in pre-season friendlies

With the new League of Ireland season just over five weeks away, Finn Harps will play pre-season friendlies against Galway United and Limerick next week.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan confirmed yesterday that he’s hoping to include one or two players on trial for those games.

Harps open their new SSE Premier Division season at Bohemians on Friday, February 15.

As part of their preparations for that match, Harps have arranged friendlies with Galway United at McSharry Park in Sligo on Tuesday, January 15 (7.45pm), and Limerick FC on Saturday, January 19 at the FAI National Training Centre in Dublin ( 7.30pm).

It’s expected that these will be the first of a number of friendly games planned by Horgan as the new look Harps squad get set for the season opener at Dalymount Park.