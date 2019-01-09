Tyler Toland back after injury to join Amber Barrett in Ireland squad for Belgium game

Donegal's Tyler Toland has recovered from an injury sustained in the 4-0 win over Northern Ireland in August to be called up to the Republic of Ireland Women's 20-player squad for the upcoming international friendly against Belgium.

Tyler joins Amber Barrett as the Donegal players in the squad by manager Colin Bell, who was happy to welcome Toland back.

"The first game of a new year always represents a great opportunity to build momentum in what is an important 12 months for the team," said WNT Head Coach Colin Bell.

"Harriet Scott and Tyler Toland also come back into the squad which is a big boost for the squad ahead of what should be a difficult test against an excellent Belgium team."

Republic of Ireland WNT squad v Belgium

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Brighton and Hove Albion), Grace Moloney (Reading)

Defenders: Heather Payne (Bristol City), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool FC), Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Eabha O'Mahony (Cork City).

Midfielders: Tyler Toland (Kildrum Tigers), Megan Connolly (unattached), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Rebecca Cooke (Shelbourne).

Attackers: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne), Amber Barrett (Peamount United), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Emily Kraft (FFC Frankfurt).

Fixture - International Friendly

Belgium v Republic of Ireland, Pinatar Arena, Murcia - 2pm (3pm Irish time)