'Hand pass rule is ruining Gaelic football' says Donegal manager Declan Bonner

Groundhog Day!

Once again irate Donegal team manager, Declan Bonner, tore strips off the new rules and ramped up the pressure on those who brought them in.

When asked about their impact on Sunday’s game he instanced nine different occasions when the controversial hand pass rule “messed up” promising moves.

“I don’t know, Jesus, it is actually ruining football and look, how many times today did the fourth hand pass mess up things.

“It is the craziest thing I have ever heard of in Gaelic football.

“And as I said last week I can’t understand how ten people around a table can decide that this is the way to go.

“Down had a goal which was cancelled and it actually stops goals because players are wary of that last hand pass.

“It was a very good goal and it was ruled out because of the fourth hand pass.

“We put no emphasis on it, and we don’t practice it in training.

“It has to be discarded as it is actually ruining the game of Gaelic football.

“Those teams went at it today and it was a decent game of football, but the game was stopped about nine times for the fourth- hand pass.

‘It is absolutely crazy stuff”.

And when it is suggested that the hand pass might be in vogue for the League, he said:

“If that is the road they are going down they would need to take a serious look at themselves.

“It serves absolutely no purpose.

“No management teams, no players want it and it makes no sense.”

On the relatively easy victory he said:

“It is never easy going to Newry with a relatively young team but I thought we went about our business in a professional manner and we are now looking forward to meeting Cavan on Wednesday evening.”

“We had a purple patch before half-time and led by 0-9 to 0-3 at half-time after hitting five points in-a-row which was crucial.

“We started Martin McElhinney and this is the first winter that he has been injury free which helped his confidence a lot along with Mark Anthony McGinley and Marty O’Reilly”.

“Martin is dymamic and direct and he runs at the opposition and he is vastly experienced.”

Bonner is not short of options around the middle of the field with Caolan McGonagle and Peadar Mogan also impressing.

But on the minus side it looks like Eoin McHugh could be out for at least part of the NFL after being forced off with a hamstring injury midway through the second half.

“That’s a blow to Eoin, who was just coming back and he could be out for the early League games.”

On the plus side Bonner was able to give starts to the promising Paddy Dolan and Oisin Gallen, the latter getting on the scoreboard in the second half.

“We used three U-20s today and that is good to give them a chance.

“We now have Cavan on Wednesday and we want to keep on winning matches no matter what happens.”