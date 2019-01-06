Donegal family's marathon effort for Breast Care North West

Members of a Letterkenny family who ran the Dublin City Marathon last October have presented a cheque for €2,000 to charity.

The Crossan family from Correnagh, Letterkenny are well known in sporting circles in Donegal and members of the family were among several hundred from Donegal who took part in the Dublin City Marathon in 2018.

This week, the family presented a cheque for €2,000 to members of the Breast Care North West at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The family would like to thank all those who supported them for this worthy cause.

Pictured at the cheque presentation are front row, Michael, Annemarie, Helena and Sean Crossan presenting the cheque to Geraldine McGregor, Breast Care Nurse. Back row are Geraldine Crumley Secretary, Ciara Kelly Secretary, Nicola Kelly Breast Care Nurse and Fin Begley, MDM Co-ordinator.