More powerful Donegal Town again have too much for Ballyshannon in local derby

The second string of Donegal Town RFC had just too much power for Ballyshannon in the local derby at the Lakeside.

Ballyshannon 19

Donegal Town 44

In the end it was a convincing win in what was a very entertaining game of rugby with some great passages from both teams.

The big difference between the sides was physique with Donegal Town having so much power with their man mountain centres Lee Mossley and Sean Diver while Craig Trimble, playing his first game in over a year, was a man mountain at No. 8.

There were others too such as replacement Cormac Gallagher and Patrick Forde who made it a tough tackling afternoon for a very game Ballyshannon side, who were up for the battle.

These sides had met prior to Christmas and Donegal Town were easy winners, but this time Ballyshannon put up a gallant performance. The home side got off to a very poor start when from a defensive scrum, they failed to get the ball away and Ciaran Harley in to get the touchdown, which went unconverted.

The visitors were dealt a blow when they loss outhalf David Murray with a shoulder injury and shortly after Ballyshannon got back on level after a great break. Full-back Dara Keown was at the centre of the move and when it looked as if it was breaking down, hooker Gary Curtis took possession and took off like a winger to outstrip the entire Donegal defence. Again the conversion was missed.

Donegal got back ahead again on 17 minutes when Iarlaith Cox was on hand after a clean break to touch down under the posts and Jason Conway added the conversion.

They added a third try shortly after when prop Patrick Forde barrelled his way past the home defence, but again the conversion was missed.

Ballyshannon got back in contention ten minutes from the break when after a great turnover Dara Keown made great ground before releasing Charlie Walker to finish off the move. Sean Gallagher converted to reduce the margin to 17-12.

But before the break Donegal added a fourth try, this time replacement Cormac Gallagher making his physical presence felt to get over. Jason Conway converted for a 24-12 half-time lead.

Early in the second half any chance of a Ballyshannon revival was jettisoned when Craig Trimble executed a turnover and Cormac Gallagher was involved before Matthew McClay forced his way over. Conway converted for a 31-12 lead.

Conway added a penalty before replacement Mark Dolan got on the end of a break to add the sixth try for Donegal.

Ballyshannon, to their credit, never gave up and it was no surprise that their best player Dara Keown was involved in their third try, the full-back making a great break before Charlie Walker picked up to get over. Sean Gallagher converted.

With 13 minutes left and both sides tiring, Donegal had the final try and it was another for the big boys, Trimble proving too strong for the Ballyshannon defence.

The conversion was again missed, but it didn't matter as Donegal were home and dry.

BALLYSHANNON: Aaron McGurrin, Gary Curtis, Callum Gallagher, Naoise Patton, Thibault Deguilhem, Connor H O'Brien, Darren Gillespie, Sean Heeney, Sean Gallagher, Connor Doherty, Charlie Walker, Joseph Gallagher, Jamie Dorrian, Dara Keown. Replacement Conan McIntyre.

DONEGAL TOWN: Reece Brogan, Jason Conway, Patrick Forde, Ronan Haughey, Ciaran Harley, Matthew McClay, Laurie McGaughan, Craig Trimble, David Corrigan, David Murray, Liam McGirr, Lee Mossley, Sean Diver, Iarlaith Cox, Ciaran Cunnea. Replacements: Mark Dolan, Cormac Gallagher, Gary Brogan.

REFEREE: Niall Patterson (Cavan)