Ten years on, Seamus Coleman still desires success at Everton

Ten years on from his dream move to Everton, Seamus Coleman has spoken of his desire to win a medal with the Merseyside club.

The Killybegs man (30) joined the Merseyside club from Sligo Rovers ten years ago this week January 1, 2009.

Since then, he has made almost 300 appearances for Everton and remains a firm favourite among supporters.

The club this week marked the ten-year anniversary by compiling a special video on the player which generated great reaction on social media.

He also featured on the front cover of the match programme for Tuesday’s visit of Leicester in the Premiership, although Coleman didn’t feature in the game as he was an unused substitute.

Coleman’s determination to win a trophy with the club is probably stronger than ever and ahead of this weekend’s visit of Lincoln City in the FA Cup third round, the defender said he’d love nothing more than to win the cup with Everton.

"I love my football," he said. "I love playing for Everton. I love training every day and coming through those gates at USM Finch Farm.

"I am very privileged to do what I do but I don't want to be a player who ends up on 300, 400 appearances for this club and goes home and is remembered for that.

"My burning desire is to try and get an FA Cup at this club. My dream won't change until the day I hang up my boots and please God it can happen."