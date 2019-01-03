THE SPORTING DIARY: Handpass dilemma dominates early debate on proposed new rules

It may be a bit early after just one game to be making a final call on the ‘three handpass’ rule change, but it seems most intercounty managers are up in arms.

That is nothing new, as managers consigned the ‘sin bin’ to history when the GAA authorities tried to introduce it some years ago. Donegal’s Declan Bonner is among the more vociferous in his dislike of the changes which are being trialled in the Dr. McKenna Cup and other provincial early season competitions.

The new rules are also due to be trialled in the National League and Croke Park issued a press release to County PROs last week which outlines the new rules in detail and asked that the press release be carried in all match programmes for the National League.

There is due to be a review of the changes after the provincial competitions and there is a possibility that some may be changed before the National League starts.

After last Sunday’s game, the jury is out on the ‘hand pass rule change’, which limits a move to three handpasses. It seemed to hinder good forward play, and it certainly was a factor in the fact that no goal was scored.

The other talking point from the game was the use of the ‘forward mark’. Donegal were not able to make any use of this change, but Queen’s did much better in this regard. It is something that Donegal are going to have to work on, especially going on the evidence of Sunday when their full-back line was in some trouble under the high ball.

The other rule changes didn’t have any big difficulties - the kick-out from the 20m line; the sideline kick going forward and the sin bin for the black card offence. Michael Langan picked up the only black card of the game and was walking to the line long before referee, Niall McKenna, got the card out. I always felt that the sin bin was the best punishment for the black card offences, but I would like to see a review of those offences, eg, an accidental hand trip on a player in their own half of the field should not see a player shown a black card.

At least now a player will only miss 10 minutes and not an entire game in some instances, while the team will be punished by playing with 14 men.

We will await with interest the upcoming games away to Down on Sunday and home to Cavan next Wednesday night to see how the handpass and ‘forward mark’ changes go. We will keep an open mind until then.

1968 a big year in Glen

Naomh Columba remembered a championship winning team from 1968 at their annual dinner dance on Sunday night. Their U-14 team won the county championship in that year, defeating Ballyshannon in the final.

Back in 1968 Naomh Columba were under the name Glencolmcille (although the club area stretched to Kilcar) and they won the game 3-6 to 2-2. It was a team that included three players who would go on to win Ulster Senior Championship medals - Finian Ward, Michael Carr and Padraig Carr. Current Co. chairman, Mick McGrath, was in goals for Ballyshannon.

I’m not sure how many Kilcar players made up the panel in 1968, but the thought struck me that any talk of amalgamation would be anathema to either club in the present era.

But will it always be like that? This year, the roll call for the schools in the Naomh Columba area has a very poor input of boys - just one in Cashel NS, Glencolmcille, and I think it is a similar story in Carrick. Imagine trying to field an U-12 team in 2025.

Numbers in Kilcar are well down also. And unless there is a dramatic turnaround it could well return to what happened in the 1960s.

In 1968 also St. Naul’s had a minor team that included players from Donegal Town and Laghey . . . it was just the way things were. Keeping GAA clubs alive in rural areas will be a huge challenge.