DONEGAL GOLF NEWS: All the news from Donegal Golf Clubs

Portsalon

A hectic Festive golfing programme at Portsalon saw large numbers turned out on the course amid the unseasonably mild and kind weather. The temperatures may have been relatively low but it didn't stop the red-hot pairing of Stuart Nicholl and Tony Kingston, both of whom have become near-permanent residents in the winners' enclosure of late with some sustained excellent playing.

St Stephen's Day – December 26th – Gents Open: Winner: Stuart Nicholl (17) - 42 pts; Runner-up: Johnny Shields (5) - 41 pts; Gross: Joe Coyle (5) - 34 gross pts; Third: John G McBride (7) - 40 pts

Scramble 27th December: Winners: Sean Barrett, Noreen McConigley, Deirdre O'Toole, Kathleen O'Toole - 106 BOT; Runners-up: Davy McLaughlin, Odra McGettigan, Maurice McGettigan, Jim Harley - 106; Third: Stuart Nicholl, Sarah Nicholl, Noel Nicholl and Hugh McGinley - 105

Saturday 29th December – Ladies and Gents Open - Gents: Winner: Stuart Nicholl (17) – 41 pts; Runner-up: Joe Coyle (5) – 39 pts BOT; Gross: Kevin McGonagle (5) – 32 gross pts; Third: Alan Cheung (12) – 39 pts

Ladies: Winner: Deirdre Hensey (19) – 38 pts

Sunday 30th December – Gents Members: Winner: Anthony Toland (15) – 40 pts BOT; Runner-up: Tony Kingston (14) – 40 pts BOT; Gross: David McCormick (4) – 33 gross pts; Third: Mick Leonard (11) – 40 pts

North West

Thursday Society - 20th December: Results: 1 Bernard McDaid (18) 28; 2 Tom Crossan (21) 27; 3 Matthew Stainsby (6) 27.

Christmas Sweep - 22nd December 2018 - Results: 1 Stephen P Stewart (21) 41; 2 Philip Meenan (17) 39; 3 Paul Craig (21) 39. C.S.S 69

Christmas Sweep - 23rd December - Results: 1 Aidan McLaughlin (14) 39 pts; 2 Gerard Kelly (14) 38 pts; 3 Darren McLaughlin (8) 37 pts b.o.t. C.S.S 69.

St.Stephen's Day Open - 26th December - Results: 1 Matthew Stainsby (6) 37 pts; 2 Leo McGowan (14) 35 pts b.o.t; 3 Colm Holmes (14) 34 pts. C.S.S 71

North West Golf Club A.G.M.: The 127th Annual General Meeting of the North west Golf Club will take place in the clubhouse this coming Sunday (6th January 2019) at 3 pm.

Ballyliffin

Sun 30th - Members Confined Glashedy: 1st Gerard Friel (14) 41 pts.; 2nd Kevin Lafferty (21) 39 pts; 3rd Kevin McLaughlin (H) (11) 39 pts.; Gross Bryan Northey (5) 32 gr pts.; 4th Brian McElhinney (13) 38 pts. Back 9 Owen Doherty (0) (10) 20 pts.

Sun 30th - Members Confined The Old Links: 1st Philip Farren (14) 40 pts.; 2nd S Collins (19) 40 pts; 3rd Shaun O’Donnell (9) 40 pts.; Gross Ryan Doherty (6) 34 gr pts.; 4th Paddy McDermott (14) 40 pts. Back 9 James Carr (18) 21 pts.

Sat 29th Open Competition: 1st Keith Martson (25) 44 pts.; 2nd Marty McGinty (8) 41 pts; 3rd Ryan Doherty (6) 41 pts.; Gross Paul McGuigan (2) 36 pts.; 4th Gordon Stewart (9) 40 pts.; Ladies: Aine Northey (29) 30 pts.

Fri 28th - Open Competition: 1st Ben Hopkins, (25) 48 pts.; 2nd Michael McCormick (5) 41 pts.; 3rd Emmet Hutton (9) 39 pts.; Gross Ciaran McConologue (7) 32 gr pts.; 4th Colin McGarrigle (19) 39 pts.

All competitions n/q.

Forthcoming fixtures

Friday Opens every Friday. Visitors €30.

Friday 4th January 2019 Open Ladies & Gents on Glashedy.

Saturday 5th January 2019 Open Singles on The Old Links

Sunday 6th January 2019 Members Confined (Both).

Gaoth Dobhair

On another glorious Winter’s day in Magheragallon, the Joe Kelly sponsored Stableford competition brought the 2018 events to a close agus a chéad bhua don bhliain do Phól Ó Rabhartaigh (16)* le 42 pointe. Sa dara áit, leis an scór céanna, bhí Brian McBride (10)* agus Jason McBride (6)* sa tríú áit le 39 pt BOT. The third McBride, Philip(15), took the front nine with 21 points and Michael O’Dwyer (5) the back nine with 19. John O ‘Brien was the category winner. CSS was 69.

The Annual Society Day for Local Charity took place on the 27th with 65 golfers, in a shotgun start, battling for the upper hand and bragging rights for a year. The, formed for the day, Young Guns, started off as favourites and showed their class in the end wining by 2 points from Na Ruagairí and the Buachaillí Bó who tied on 288. Hugh Ó Gallchóir (4) covered the course in 3 under for 43 points but the best individual on the day was the Ruagaire, Pól Mac Cumhail with 45 pts. Just over €1000 will be shared between the Ionad Lae and First Responders, Many thanks to all who contributed on the day. Pat Traynor’s B.C. Embroidery will sponsor the first competition of 2019, this weekend.

Dunfanaghy

Captains' Drive-In 2019 (Scramble) - Sunday 30th December: 1st Nial McCormick (4), James Doherty (14), Jill McCorkhill (21), Nikki McCaffrey (23); 2nd John Chambers (9), Tom Kelly (12), Ian Ireland (17), Martin McBride (19); 3rd Peter Sullivan (10), David Storrs (14), Deborah Moore (14), Geraldine Magee (17)

​Gents Open Single Stableford - Saturday 29th December: 1st Paul Kelly (7) 40 pts BOT; 2nd Ray Finn (13) 40 pts BOT; Gross: Sean Duffy Jnr (2) 34 pts; 3rd Mark McGinley (8) Falcarragh 40 pts BOT. 1st Nine: Liam McKinley (12) 24 pts. 2nd Nine: David Tease (13) 22 pts. CSS: 37

Open 3 Ball Scramble - Thursday 27th December: 1st Gerard McGinley (8), Patrick McGinley (12), P O'Gorman (19) Letterkenny 53.5; 2nd Brendan Kelly (7) Ger Dalton (8), Michael Dalton (19) Tullamore 56.33; 3rd Peadar Curran (9) Cornie McMullan (15), Sadie Marie Curran (23) 57.16. CSS: N/A

Open Champagne Scramble - Wednesday 26th December: 1st Tony McGilloway (9) Neil McGinley (12), Tom Kelly (12), Paddy Hegarty (23) 57 pts; 2nd Eamon McGinley (5) Letterkenny, PJ Nee (11) Letterkenny, Tony Duffy (16) Letterkenny, Shaun McGlinchey (28) Letterkenny 55 pts. CSS: N/A

Rosapenna

Club Competition: The club competition on Wednesday the 26th, played over the Old Tom Morris Links, was won by Michael Gallagher Jnr (8*) with 39pts. The runner up was Sean Boyce (7*) with 38pts. Two's - Matthew Coyle & Sean Boyce with €14.00 Pavilion Golf Shop credit each. The club competition (4BBB) on Sunday the 30th, played over the Old Tom Morris Links, was won by Michael Herraghty & Louis Boyce with 43pts, the runners up were John Casey & Sean Boyce with 42pts bot. Third place was the pairing of Peter Smyth & Hughie McClafferty with 42pts. Two's - Hugo Duggan, Stephen Loughrey, Seamus Herraghty, Denis O'Kane & John Sharkey with €17.00 Pavilion Golf Shop credit each. The club competition on New Years Day, played over the Old Tom Morris Links, was won by Sean Boyce (7*) with 41pts, the runner up was Raymond Doody (15*) with 40pts. Twos - Brian Kelly & Sean Boyce with €11.00 Pavilion Golf Shop credit each. Prize vouchers issued for all recent competitions are available for collection in The Pavilion Golf Shop.

Winter Scramble Series

The latest event from the Winter Scramble Series took place over both championship links last Saturday the 29th of December with the results as follows -

Sandy Hills Links - 1st C Breen, J McNulty, Maeve McNulty & Mark McNulty with 54 7/8 bot.; 2nd J Kennedy, G Gillespie, D Mallon & W Crawford with 54 7/8; 3rd D McLaughlin, O McGettigan, J Harley & M McGettigan with 56; 4th E McClafferty, N McClafferty, C McClafferty & D McClafferty with 56 1/8; 5th E Kennedy, M Coyle, J Callan & M McGarrigle with 56 1/4; 6th R Doody, C Teague, A Little & J McGirr with 57 1/2; 7th A McNeill, G Mullan, G Stewart & P McGeehan with 57 3/4.

Old Tom Morris Links: 1st PJ Giles, D O'Kane, J Cullen, T Cullen with 56 3/4 bot.; 2nd D O'Neill, E Reilly, R Reilly & A Glancy with 56 3/4; 3rd S Moloney, M Boyle, B Faulkner & M Ferry with 56 7/8; 4th P McBride Jnr, J Mcclafferty, B Spence, B McGee with 57 7/8; 5th J Doran Snr, K Hannigan, G Onofrei & P Hannigan with 58; 6th P Doherty, S Doherty, H Duggan & D Sweeney with 58 1/8.

An extra date has been added on Saturday January 5th with just the Sandy Hills Links in play. Contact The Pavilion Golf Shop for tee times on 00353 (0)74 91 55000 or email golf@rosapenna.ie.

Upcoming competitions/events -

January - Saturday 5th - Winter Scramble Series

Sunday 6th - Club Competition

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

Seán Carlin takes over as Captain of the club from outgoing Captain, Gerry Driver. Speaking at the AGM, Seán stated that it was a great privilege to have such an honour bestowed upon him and would endeavour to do his best for what he sees as a members club.

2019 will be a big year for golf as the GUI (Golfing Union of Ireland) which incidentally is the oldest golfing Union in the world at 127 years old, is going to merge with the ILGU (Irish Ladies Golfing Union) which has been surviving for 125 years. A vote throughout All Ireland will see this change on January 19, to become one governing body, Golf Ireland.

Also this year. we will see substantial changes to the rules of golf which is aimed to make the game quicker and more appealing to a wider audience.

The new President this year is Loman O'Dowd who replaces local man Joe Blee and our new Lady Captain is Killybegs woman Emer Kee, who replaces local woman Josephine Stewart.

Lawrence Devenny will be vice Captain. Brodie Faulkner becomes Lady Vice Captain and Margaret Hynes becomes Vice President.

Results - Saturday, 22nd December: 1st Nett: Michael Ferry (13) 40pts; 2nd Nett: Pauric McGeehan (14) 39pts.; Gross:Thomas McMenamin (6) 30pts.; 3rd Nett: Barry Allan (11) 39pts. CSS 66

Sunday 23rd December: 1st Nett: Kevin Kelly (16) 40pts.; 2nd Nett: Joseph Rowley (11) 39pts.bot; Gross: Roger Campbell (7) 28pts. CSS 66

Saturday 29th December: 1st Nett: Paidin Kavanagh (20) 41pts.; 2nd Nett: Mickey Kelly (11) 41pts.; Gross: Charles Anderson (11) 28pts.; 3rd Nett: Jamie Breslin (17) 39pts.BOT. CSS 66.

Sunday 30th December: 1st Nett: John C Moore (13) 42pts; 2nd Nett,:Thomas McBride (11) 41pts; Gross Barry Farmer: (6) 31pts; 3rd Nett: Larry Kelly (19) 40pts. CSS 66

Monday 31st December: 1st Nett: Plunkett Keys (13) 37pts. BOT

Golfer of the Year: 1st Nett: Ryan Griffin; 2nd Nett Thomas McMenamin

Gross: Ryan Griffin; 3rd Nett: Barry Farmer.

Matchplay Results: Senior Cup Winner: Michael Carr. Runner Up: Ryan Griffin.

Intermediate Cup Winner: Martin Wilson

Cricket Cup Winner Martin Johnston; Runner Up: Ed Curran

Phoenix Cup Winners: Paul Henderson and Stuart Stevenson.Runners Up: Gerry Driver and Tony Fullen.

Mackie Junior Cup Winner: Patrick Carr.

Upcoming events B&S Darts team are back in action this Friday night when the take on Barrets.

Table quizzes will run Wednesdays as normal.

Cloughaneely

The Christmas and New Year festival of golf went very well with great numbers playing in all the competitions. Sunday 23rd winners were Francis Boyle, John McGinley, Connie Ferry & Paul Gallagher. The St. Stephens Day Champagne Scramble was won by Joe Friel Jnr, Hugo Cannon, Joseph McGarvey & Dan Mulhern with 103pts a tough team to beat! Big hitting Friel hit a few monster drives that put his team in great position. Rumour has it Dan Mulhern had two birdies with double shots to help the team to two five pointers well done Dan! Second place on the day with 100pts were Mark McGinley, Vincent Collum, Neil McMullan & Brian Cannon. Friday 28th was a 9 Hole Singles won by Denis Boyle with 24pts & his dad Francis finished in second place. The Sunday Singles was won by Mattie McGeady with a solid round of 37pts beating his brother Phelim into second place with a score of 36pts with Stephen McCafferty in third on 35pts. The New Year’s Day Champagne Scramble was won by John McGinley, Manus McClafferty, Seamus Meehan & Dan Mulhern. The Competition this weekend is a Singles Stableford. Reminder Last Man Standing entry sheets in the clubhouse please support!