Raphoe boxers off to Birmingham in February for tournament

Raphoe Boxing Club will kickstart the new year and the club’s 31st year in amateur boxing with a trip to Birmingham. A party of 20 including boxers and coaches are taking part in a major tournament in Birmingham. The tournament is in the Holte Suite at the Aston Villa football ground on Friday February 1.

The Raphoe team will face the cream of boxers from two of Birmingham’s top clubs, the Paddy Brennan Boxing Academy and the Second City boxing club who are under the guidance of the popular Paddy Farrell.

Raphoe head coach and matchmaker Gary McCullagh has selected a 15 strong panel that will include Craig Bigger, Jude Gallagher, Tiarnan Myse, Dominic Bradley, Bryan McNamee, Codie Lafferty, Leah Gallaen, Aaron McDaid, Brendan O’Hagan, Liam Crawford, Liam McMonagle, Denis Lafferty, Eoin McGarrell, Danny Duggan and Ruairi McGlinchey. Gary The coaches are Gary McCullagh, Gerard Keaveney, Paul O’Donnell and Adrian ‘Chalkey’ Kelly with Peter O’Donnell, the team manager.



Donegal Open Championship

The Donegal Open championship will take place on Saturday and Sunday January 12/13 in the Letterkenny Boxing Club gym.

The weigh-in is from 9.30 to 10.30 am with the draw at 11 am and boxing getting underway at 12 noon.

These championships are open to boys and girls from Derry, Tyrone, Fermanagh, Sligo/Leitrim as well as Donegal.

Ulster Elite Championships

The weigh-in for the Ulster Elite Championship will take place on Sunday, January 6, in O’Neill’s Hotel in Toome.

The weigh-in is from 9.30 to 10.30 am with the draw taking place at 12 noon.

The boxing for the championships is in the Dockers Club in Belfast from January 7 to 10 with the finals being staged in the Ulster Hall on Saturday January 19.