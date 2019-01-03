DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA clubs around Donegal

ST MICHAEL’S

The club extends deepest sympathy to Liam and Marie McElhinney and family and Daniel and Bernie Sweeney and family on the death of Marie and Bernie’s mother Eileen Coyle Glebe, Carrigart recently.

Sympathy is also extended to Brian and Patricia McLaughlin and family and John and Anna Doherty and family on the death of Brian and Annie’s sister Eileen McGeady, Magheraroarty, Gortahork last weekend.

Sympathies to Paul and Ann Sweeney and family on the death of Ann’s uncle Manus Cannon, in Dunlewey recently and to the McCarry family on the death of Jim Shine in England recently.

There was no jackpot winner in the Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 3,8,9,11,18,20. There were two match 5 winners. They were Cáolan Toye who bought his ticket online and Benny Doherty, Foxhill Letterkenny who won €50 each. This week’s jackpot is €7800.

There will be an additional draw for two cash prizes of €100 for all entries to this week’s draw.

The annual dinner dance will be held in the Shandon Hotel on Saturday 12th January at 7.30pm sharp. Tickets are €26 and must be paid for in advance so as numbers can be given to the Shandon. Please contact Ann Marie on 0879454107 or Patricia Kelly on 0861239435 to order. The music is by Conor O’Donnell and this is always an enjoyable evening.

GAA Club Cards are available from the club. €200 Club Plus card: includes Club membership, admission to all adult club fixtures in the County, admission to all Donegal National League fixtures, plus 1st round of Championship and €5 off stand price for all other championship fixtures, also admission to Croke Park on club final day (let’s hope Gweedore are there) and then if Donegal are in the All-Ireland final the option to purchase 2 tickets for the final.

€120 Club Card: all the above excluding club membership, and county adult fixtures. To qualify for All Ireland ticket, you have to attend 60% of the county matches up to semi-final Stage.

A 12-week training academy for U12 Boys will begin on Thursday 10 January from 7- 8pm in the Ozanam Centre. For further details contact Hugh Doyle on 086 447 2068.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1 - 9-10 -1 19. The 50 winners were Martin Donnell, Corrick, Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone; Paddy Conlon Dinglei Coush, Bundoran; Bosco Moohan, Bundoran. This week's jackpot will be €1800.

Tickets for the GAA National Draw are now on sale.The top prize is a new car with many more excellent prizes on offer. Tickets cost €10 euro and all monies raised by the sale of these tickets goes directly to the local club.

AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

B’iad agus 10, 20, 28 agus 29 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €3,800 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann Crona Bonner. St Crone’s Tce, Dungloe, Padraig Sharkey, C/O Owenies Bar, Maeve O Donnell,Shaun Campbell, Ard Crone

Club 200 -draw three winners were €1,000 - Barry Gallagher, €500 - Siobhan Joyce, 00 - Stephen Melly,Rita Byrne, Shane Molloy, Pete Duffy, Paul McGee, Paddy Glackin,Michelle Mclaughlin,Triona and Paddy Bonner, Denis Ward, Alan Rodgers.

AODH RUADH

Anyone who has an interest in playing with the Aodh Ruadh senior ladies team, as well as anyone interested in helping out with the team is asked to attend an open meeting which will be held on Thursday, 3rd January at 8pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh.

Congratulations to Ana Keon, Cáit Gillespie and Caoimhe Keon who have been named on the extended Donegal minor panel.

Well done to Nathan Boyle on being nominated in the GAA category for the Donegal Sports Stars.

It was a great night last Saturday in Dicey Reilly's with a huge crowd coming out for the Millstone Reunion. The Bord na nÓg committee would like to thank all who supported the event. Hugh John Patton for resuming door duties and many thanks to Herman, Aoife and Mary McNelis who attended on the night.

The club is asking all members, players, former players and supporters at home and abroad to help it maximise the sale of Club National GAA draw tickets over the coming weeks.

Tickets are €10 each with five in a book.

The next meeting of the national club draw committee takes place at 9pm in the Bridgend this Thursday. All those selling tickets are asked to make a big effort to intensify the selling effort over the coming days and to begin submitting returns to draw committee members.

You can still support Aodh Ruadh club draw if you are away from Ballyshannon. Club supporters and people with Ballyshannon connections living away from Donegal can support our draw by e-mailing Secretary Lisa McTernan at secretary.aodhruadh.donegal@gaa.ie or Vice-Chairman Tom Daly at ftdaly@hotmail. com.

The GAA have issued a handy PDF with simple guides as to the experimental playing rules which are in force for the Dr McKenna Cup and National Football League..

Test out your expertise as a football pundit with our annual Last One Standing competition for the upcoming National Football League. Get your entry in and you could win €250. Forms are available now from any member of the juvenile hurling committee.

Thanks to all who have bought the Aodh Ruadh bobble hats to date. We will order one more batch of hats in January for anyone else who would like some. Please leave your name with Alan Sweeny on 086-8052816 with your order. Hats are €20 each or five for €90.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €4,400. The winning numbers drawn were 4, 5, 7, 9, 12 and 15. In the lucky dip €20 went to Mary Duggan, Cornhill; Elaine McLoone; Catherine McKee; Fiona McNulty; and Orla Bannon. The next draw is in the Bridgend Bar with a jackpot of €4,500 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

MALIN

Congratulations to Liam Crampsey, Meenawarra, Culdaff Upper who scooped this week’s lotto jackpot of €1900 (not a bad way to finish 2018). The winning sequence drawn was 6-1-2-3-5-7-4. This week’s jackpot returns to €500.

The club wish to extend its sympathies to club players Liam and James Gallagher on the death of their mother Mary Ellen who passed away recently. May she rest in peace.

There will be a coaching and development course taking place on 12th January at a venue to be decided, running from 10-4. Anyone interested in attending is asked to contact Maria as soon as possible on 0877763679 as places are limited.

Congratulations to the winners of our underage draw that took place during the bingo in St Patrick's Hall before Christmas.

The winners were ; 1st Prize: Betty Houton, Trenatubber. 2nd Prize: Adrian Doherty, Killourt, Malin Head. 3rd Prize: Tori Ward, Malin Head. 4th Prize: Soarse Monagle Dunegard. 5th Prize: Treasa McDaid, Glengad.

Na Cealla Beaga

The minor board AGM will take place on Sunday January 6th at 5pm in the Tara Hotel. Your support and attendance would be greatly appreciated.

Kilotto numbers 16,17,19 and 28. There was no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €5,600. 2 match 3 winners - Pat Mc Ginley and Orlaith Mc Ging each winning €30.

Season tickets are now available to purchase online at gaa.ie/seasonticket ,prices range from €30 for U16s, Adults €120 and Adult club+ for €200. Check out Facebook and gaa.ie for more information. The club will receive €100 back from the GAA with the Adult Club + Cards.