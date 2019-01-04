DR. MCKENNA CUP PREVIEW: Donegal head to Newry to play Down on Sunday

Donegal hit the road for the first time this weekend when they face Down, in Newry, on Sunday, in the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup. Throw-in time is 1.30 p.m.

Donegal are the defending Dr McKenna Cup champions. They defeated Tyrone in last year’s final, ending the O’Neill County’s unbeaten six year run in the competition. It was Donegal’s first McKenna Cup success since 2010.

The champions got their defence up and running with a ten point win over Queen’s University, Belfast last Sunday, in MacCumhaill Park.

Michael Langan and Ciaran Thompson did the bulk of the scoring in the 0-21 to 0-11 victory for Declan Bonner’s largely experimental lineup who welcomed back Jason McGee and Eoin McHugh after a year out.

And along with Thompson, who picked up the man of the match award and Michael Langan, McGee and McHugh impressed on their comeback.

Cloughaneely clubman McGee opted out of the senior squad last season to concentrate on the county U-20s and Kilcar man McHugh, took the season out to play in the US during the summer.

Shaun Patton in goals, Eamon Doherty at centre half-back; Hugh McFadden, midfield; Ciaran Thompson, half forward; Michael Langan at full forward and Jamie Brennan at corner-forward, were the only championship regulars from last season that started on Sunday against the Students.

Others that would have seen championship action in 2018 such as Paul Brennan, Martin McElhinney and Marty O’Reilly were all introduced in the second half.

Donegal will once again be largely experimental this weekend as Declan Bonner will be working off last week’s squad.

And despite admitting that Down will pose a bigger challenge to Queen’s, the Donegal boss insisted after last Sunday’s game he will resist the temptation to bring back a number of his more senior and established players.

“We will be working with the same panel of players again next weekend. We have nobody to come back in just yet,” the Donegal boss insisted.

“The lads that are missing are in the process of coming back in the times the medical team have set out for them and none of them are going to be back for the Down game.

“We are happy with the squad we have and it is a matter of giving the young lads game time because many of them are going to be used in the league.

“It is a great opportunity for those lads to get competitive game time against good quality opposition.

“Jason McGee and Eoin McHugh returned last Sunday and got valuable game time.

“We replaced Jason in the second half but that was because we are easing him back after missing most of last season.

“Eoin McHugh returned, too, after a year away and he also got valuable game time in the legs. Brendan McCole and Conor Morrison started and we introduced Paul Brennan and Tony McCleneghan in the second half.

“It is a case of easing those boys back into the team and getting them match fit for the start of the league.”

DEFEAT

Down suffered an agonising one point defeat away to Cavan in their opening game last Sunday in Kingspan Breffni Park.

The Mournemen are managed by former Tyrone All-Ireland winning coach, Paddy Tally, and going on all reports were unlucky to lose to the Breffni men.

Tally replaced Eamonn Burns at the end of last season.

By all accounts what was largely an experiential Down side were the better side in the opening half.

And despite falling off the pace in the third quarter they stormed back into the game to draw level. But they were denied at least a share of the points thanks a massive Conor Madden point for the locals with literally the last kick of the game.

Donegal are currently without team captain Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh and Frank McGlynn as well as the Gaoth Dobhair continent of Neil McGee, Dáire Ó Baoill, Odhrán Mac Niallais, Cian Mulligan, Odhrán McFadden Ferry and Michael Carroll as well as Red Hugh’s Stephen McMenamin - the bulk of whom are seen as first choice players.

Down in Newry will definitely pose a stiffer challenge than Queen’s did last weekend.

But confidence is high in Donegal football and watching them in the warm up last Sunday under new coach Stephen Rochford, they looked very focussed.

However, despite last Sunday’s performance and the ten point winning margin, their inability to find the Students’ net is a cause of concern.

Declan Bonner was blaming this on the three handpass rule afterwards.

It very well may be a factor but given the level of the opposition I’m not sure if it is an argument that stacks up.

Another area of concern after last weekend has to be the full-back line. They were very vulnerable under the high ball with the Queen’s full forward, Ciaran Hughes, causing them endless bother. The Down man was a little unlucky not to bag a goal or two.

Verdict: Donegal