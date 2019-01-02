BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Scoring 21 points is a good start for Donegal

The opposition may not have been the highest but any day you score 21 points is a good day.

Donegal did that on Sunday against Queen’s University in their opening game in the Dr McKenna Cup.

Donegal, without breaking any eggs, won the game in a canter by ten points on the back of a number of good individual performances.

It was good see to Eoin McHugh back. He gave the team great pace from the back and kicked two brilliant points.

It was also good to see Jason McGee back too. He had a very good first half but faded out of the game in the second. This is understandable after missing a season at the level. He seems to have bulked up well in the past 12 months and is a huge boost to the squad.

Ciaran Thompson had a big game, too, and was named man of the match and Michael Langan kicked a number of big points.

Caolan McGonagle had a fine game too and it was good to see Tony McCleneghan getting game time in the second half.

And Hugh McFadden had a very good second half.

The only downside was our inability to either score goals or create any real goal chances. This is a definite cause for concern given the level of the opposition.

Queen’s, on the other hand, did create a number of goal chances and looked more likely to hit the net. They had a couple of good chances.

We seemed to have problems in the full-back line. This, too, is a concern with tougher opposition coming down the line.

Down may not be any great shakes either but they will provide a sterner test in Newry next Sunday.

The league is fast approaching. It is only three weeks from Sunday next to the first game against Clare in Ennis.

It will be the first of three visits we will be making to Munster in the league. We also have away games against Cork and Tipperary - three games we are more than capable of winning but also games we could also lose.

That is why the McKenna Cup is so important at this time of the year to give young players game time ahead of the league. We have at least two more games against Down next Sunday and Cavan, the following Wednesday night.

These games will give Declan (Bonner) and his management an opportunity to iron out cracks ahead of the league.

Promotion from Division Two has to be the number one priority this season with retaining the Anglo Celt Cup priority number two.

A good run in the championship and qualifying for the All-Ireland semi-final has to be goal number three.

After that we will be in bonus territory and when you get to that stage who knows where you could end up.

Dublin are the number one team in the country and will be again next year. But Donegal are in the chasing pack along with Tyrone, Monaghan, Mayo, Kerry, Galway and Kildare and are more than a match for any of them if we were to meet them in a semi-final.

SYMPATHY

Finally, this week my sympathies to the McBride family in Downings and the Downings Club and to the Gallagher family in Ballintra and the Naomh Brid on the recent deaths or Paddy Fenny McBride and Dermot Rocky Gallagher - two men far too young to die. They were two GAA stalwarts and great Gaels. They will be sadly missed by their clubs, their communities but most of all by their families.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anamacha.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack