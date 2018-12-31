Proceeds from 2019 RunDonegal 5K to go to Brid Carr Ovarian Cancer Research Fund

The proceeds from the 2019 RunDonegal Women's 5K will go to the Brid Carr Ovarian Cancer Research Fund.

A record number of 780 took part in the 2018 RunDonegal and organisers are hoping the 2019 event will top the 1,000 mark.

Brid Carr, who was a native of Glencolmcille, died from ovarian in 2014 aged 54. She had been living in London with her family when she passed away. The proceeds from the 2015 and 2017 RunDonegals also went to the Brid Carr Ovarian Cancer Research Fund.

Speaking at the launch of the event in Stranorlar, Finn Valley AC's Patsy McGonagle said his club was delighted to be associated with the race.

"Grace Boyle, Bridgeen Dohety and Rosemary Foy are the three people who will be driving this event. The 2018 RunDonegal was held in memory of the late Lisa McGranaghan with the proceeds going to the Donegal Hospice. We are happy to be running the event for ovarian cancer and in doing so remembering the late Bird Carr," he commented.

"We will do our best to help in any way we can. While the event is important from the point of view of ovarian cancer and getting the message out there, it's also good for those taking part. The event is well established and has been going for quite a few years. Grace and Bridgeen started it from the LYIT on a very wet Sunday morning and there wasn't a big crowd. But it has developed and developed since then. We are running this with the tag 'beat ovarian cancer'.

"The statistics are very clear - 266 Irish women die every year from ovarian cancer. The money raised through the fund went to support a research PhD student in Cork and her work has led to a significant breakthrough," Patsy added.

Race Director, Grace Boyle, said the Brid Carr Ovarian Cancer Research Fund was something that is close to many people's hearts.

"We had 780 take part in the 2018 RunDonegal and I am very determined to go to that 1,000 mark. I think we have the ability to get 1,000 women out on the day. It is a big ask, but I think we can do it. We will only do it with the support of so many. While we will be pushing the importance of exercise in the build-up to the race, we will also be pushing the awareness of ovarian cancer," she said.

"I'd also like to extend my thanks to the Finn Valley Club. Since we've come over here our lives are very easy in terms of organising. When Bridgeen and myself come in, Finn Valley just take over, so I'd just like to acknowledge the help from Patsy McGonagle and Neil Martin."

Brid Carr's husband, Seamus Carr, thanked the organisers of the 2019 RunDonegal for selecting the fund named after his late wife to be the main beneficiary once again.

"We were thrilled to learn the other night in Carrick that we were being put forward again," he said.

"Brid knew there was something wrong with her. She thought she was tested correctly, but she wasn't. For that reason she was annoyed with herself. As the doctor said if it had been somebody else and Brid found out, she would have tracked it down more until she'd found what it was. Unfortunately, when she found out and told them she had it they misdiagnosed her twice, that's what annoyed her more than anything else," Seamus added.

Awareness, he continued, was of paramount importance.

"The profile it gets from here and the whole area is fantastic. We will do our

a good few more coming from 'In Through' and we will also do our best to promote it. I'd like to thank everyone and we're all in this together," he said.