Donegal manager Declan Bonner rubbishes the new rules after first game against Queen's

Donegal manager, Declan Bonner, had made no secret of his dislike for the new playing rules ahead of the start of the new season.

Sunday’s first outing in a competitive outing under the new rules has not altered the Ulster championship winning manager one iota.

If anything Sunday’s game strengthened the Na Rossa clubman’s dislike of them.

“They are doing nothing for the game,” he insisted following Sunday’s ten point win over the Queen’s in the first outing in the Dr. McKenna Cup.

“The conditions were good and the the new rules did not seem to have any major bearing on the game.

“There were a couple of times the three hand passes was exceeded but other than that the game ran trouble free.”

But despite this the Donegal boss still feels the new rules are a total waste of time and do nothing for the game.

“The handpass rule is such a waste of time it is hard to know how ten men could sit around a table and come up with the rule.”

And he insisted the rule hampered Donegal’s ability to score goals.

“There were no goals and that is probably one reason because players are now very aware once the third pass is played you are going to have to get a shot away or play it back.

“When we break through into the final third of the field we normally have men coming off the shoulder. How often have we seen Ryan McHugh come off the shoulder and the ball ends up in the back of the net.

“But that is now gone because of the rule and does absolutely nothing for the game.”

The Donegal boss is not enamoured by the forward mark rule either. “The first ball came into our square there was confusion when one of their men caught the ball and the referee blew the whistle.

“F..k me where are you going.”

And the former All-Ireland winner feels the Sin Bin rule which resulted in Donegal playing the most of the final quarter down to 14 does nothing for the game either. Michael Langan picked up the black card for pulling down an opponent.

Reflecting on the game Bonner felt it was a typical early season game.

“It was a patchy performance really, a typical early season game. But it was good to get a competitive match ahead of Down next Sunday.”

And he was happy with the final tally of 21 points though bemoaning the fact they did not get in for a goal.

“It was good scoring and we produced some good passages of play but we still have a lot of work to do.

“We fielded a very young and inexperienced team and it is good to see some of those young lads get game time.We have a lot of men to come back into the team and bit by bit we will get them back in.

“For now it is good to see those young lads, the likes of Conor Morrison and Brendan McCole, get competitive game time.”

He also insisted it was good to get the likes of Eoin McHugh Paul Brennan, Martin McElhinney and Marty O’Reilly game time too.

“That from our point of view was good even though we are fielding a depleted team. But the reality is the most of those lads will be used in the National League.”

The Donegal boss also reported that the replacing of Niall O’Donnell and Jason McGee was only precautionary. In the case of St Eunan’s teenager O’Donnell he went into the game with a bug and and after missing all of last season McGee was being eased back into the team.