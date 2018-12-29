Donegal to secure a return to Division One for 2020

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. The shortest day has passed and we all look forward to the New Year with hope and expectancy. The 2019 Gaelic season is already up and running. Our Donegal senior footballers get their campaign up and running this Sunday 30th December against Queen’s. I’m sure that Declan Bonner and his charges aren’t too bothered about defending their McKenna Cup crown but the competition gives him a chance to put plans in place for the upcoming league and championship. The newcomers from last season will be a year older and a year wiser which count for a lot when the business end of the season arrives in the early summer.

Looking back at Donegal’s past season, it was very much a successful one. To win an Ulster championship was a tremendous feat. We met the heavy hitters in the Super 8s namely Dublin and Tyrone. I feel it was unfair to start this phase of the competition in Croke Park against the reigning All-Ireland champions. It was scant reward for winning your provincial title. All provincial winners should have had a home game to start the Super 8s.

It was what it was and Donegal had to deal with it. We did have home advantage against Tyrone but we fell short to our neighbours after an intense affair in Ballybofey. Tyrone got strong as the competition progressed and reached the All-Ireland final. For me, Donegal and Tyrone will be Ulster’s top teams again this year. We did get relegated to Division 2 of the National League. However, in many aspects, this won’t do any harm. The games are less intense and the opposition not as physical as those in the top tier. We are well capable of achieving premier status for 2020 and I believe that this will come to pass.

Dublin again look set to wipe the board with honours. As we know, they have upped the professional ante to an almost untouchable level. Even with the recent introduction of new playing rules, I cannot see any team dethroning the All-Ireland champions. Yet, we live in hope and without hope we have nothing. Unless, Tyrone, Donegal, Mayo, Galway or Kerry produce something special then it will be the same old rigmarole.

Our only hope is that they become complacent which is unlikely in this new age of professionalism. No stone is left unturned. In a way, Dublin has to be admired for their exemplary attitude and approach to the game. While we in Donegal are struggling to keep the ship afloat financially, Dublin has a queue of sponsors ready to step in. Money is not an object, nor are facilities. Still, we have to plough on irrespective of the imbalance that prevails.

I’d like to say that 2018 was a great year. And yes, it was for Gweedore and Red Hugh’s. Weather wise, it was good. We enjoyed an unusual heatwave in the summer. For me personally, I had the pleasure of giving away my first daughter in marriage.

Socially and ethically, 2018 will go down as a sad and dark year for those of us who believe that every child deserves the right to dream of playing for his or her club and county. The right to life is the most basic fundamental right that humans have. Yet, Ireland voted to deny the right to life for the unborn. The referendum was spun by those who oppose the right to life as ‘choice’. What choice does the baby have? We heard all the untruths and misinformation fed to us by the enlightened and progressive liberals. If any of us spoke out of turn or showed support for life, we were curtly checked.

I received a text from the very top of the Donegal County Board, saying that the “use of the photo of the Donegal jersey in the referendum support is causing a problem”. I still have the text on my phone. Causing a problem for whom? I wonder if I was wearing a Man. Utd. top, would I get a text from the board at Man Utd. Welcome to corporate elitism.

A sea of change is coming to the GAA and to our little island of Ireland. When egotism, power and greed take over, the ordinary person is left behind. The Club Players’ Association is the biggest threat to the GAA at present. The Gaelic Players’ Association represents the inter-county players. Their influence has been somewhat watered down in recent times. Perhaps some of their top-ranking members are seen to be cosying up too much to the elite! They are still a powerful and an effective group though. “Keep your enemies close”, they say.

It is coincidental that a rebellion is happening all around Europe. We haven’t yet had our eyes opened in Ireland. They’re still half shut. Attendances are down for Gaelic games which must be worrying for GAA chiefs. Eyes half shut maybe? Mistiming of fixtures and expensive admittance are two reasons. A long hike to Dublin on a Saturday evening for a game doesn’t make sense for Donegal people. It’s an expensive day out if you are bringing a family.

No doubt, we’ll be back in Croke Park this year again for the Super 8s at some stage. And we’ll moan about the timing and the expense. A new dawn awaits though. The seeds that we sow will bear the fruits. Hopefully by the end of 2019, we and the GAA will have our eyes wide open.

Keep the faith and have a prosperous and peaceful New Year!