THE SPORTING DIARY: A year to remember for Gaoth Dobhair GAA with Ulster success

2018 is a year that will live long in the memory of GAA followers and all associated with Gaoth Dobhair Clg. It was just about the perfect year with Ulster U-21 success followed by league and championship in Donegal and the crowning glory, lifting the Ulster Senior Club Championship title when defeating Scotstown at the beginning of December.

Led up front by the comeback king, Kevin Cassidy, the Donegal champions became the first winners from the county since 1975 when St. Joseph's were the only other winners.

Donegal have gone close in the past, with Killybegs, Naomh Conaill and Glenswilly reaching the decider, but have always come up short.

Indeed, when you think that Gaoth Dobhair were only the fifth club to reach the Ulster final reflects poorly on the club scene in Donegal. But there were signs in recent times. Kilcar ran Slaughtneil very close just over twelve months ago and now that Gaoth Dobhair have broken the glass ceiling, hopefully there will be more in the future.

Congratulations also Red Hugh's, who were comeback kings on the field of play, refusing to be beaten when up against it and they got their reward also with an Ulster club title.

Both sides now have All-Ireland semi-finals to look forward to in the New Year.

DONEGAL'S 9TH ULSTER TITLE

It was a year of progress also for the Donegal senior team under the guidance of new boss Declan Bonner. With the draw being kind, Donegal had an easy passage to an Ulster final, proving far too strong for Fermanagh in the final.

The loss of Patrick McBrearty, playing his best football of his career, was a big blow for the Super 8s and probably cost them a place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals. Hopefully, McBrearty will be back to his best for the year ahead, although it will probably be towards the end of the league at the earliest.

Probably the most unlucky player in Donegal is Kieran Gillespie, who made a fantastic return to the Gaoth Dobhair colours. He was a driving force in them taking the Donegal title but then suffered a cruciate injury in the opening seconds of the first Ulster club game against Cargin. It would be great to see him back for the summer also.

Donegal will be operating in Division Two of the league, probably a little unlucky to go down given their performances. But if they think it will be easy in Division Two, they need to be warned. Away games against Clare, Tipperary and Cork will be no picnic, and they will be operating without the Gaoth Dobhair contingent.

McCANN STEERS DONEGAL TO NICKY RACKARD

While football held the spotlight, the performance of the Donegal hurlers were more than a match in 2018. It was probably one of the best ever years for hurling and Mickey McCann and his team were matching the likes of Derry, Down, Armagh, Mayo and Wicklow. It has been a while since Donegal have been comfortable in that company and in winning the Nicky Rackard Cup, they put their mark on the season.

SOME END OF YEAR AWARDS . . .

Most Improved Player . . .

My vote goes to Jamie Brennan of Bundoran, who had a very good year up front for Donegal. He may have missed a few goal opportunities, but his workrate and willingness to work for the team was impressive. Word is that he is going well with Sligo IT at the moment and we look forward to seeing him delivering more in 2019.

Game of the Year . . .

It could be any number of Gaoth Dobhair games. Their performance in the Donegal senior final was just impeccable, and they followed that with a massive display against Armagh kingpins, Crossmaglen Rangers.

Comeback of the Year . . .

I'm giving this to Pettigo, who won a first Donegal championship title in 66 years when they defeated Red Hugh's in the Co. Junior B final in Donegal Town in October. They went close last year, losing to St. Mary's, Convoy in the final and then were forced to a replay in this year's final.

When they conceded two soft goals in the opening half and trailed by 2-6 to 0-6 with 15 minutes left, it looked curtains, but somehow they found a way and in the end won by two points - 1-11 to 2-6.

Late drama of the year . . .

This had to be in Pearse Park, Ardara in the last group game of the senior championship. Ardara needed a draw and led 2-3 to 0-3 at half-time. But then Bundoran took over and hit 1-8 to nothing in reply by the 55th minute to lead 1-11 to 2-3.

But back came Ardara with two goals, one from Shane O'Donnell and wWith time up Paddy McGrath finished a second goal for Ardara to level the game at 4-3 to 1-12.

But with 35 minutes and 30 seconds on the clock Tommy Hourihane was at the back post to fist a Gary Clancy cross to the net for a dramatic win, which put Bundoran through and Ardara were out.

Goal of the Year . . .

Has to go to Dáire Ó Baoill - take your pick from his goals against Crossmaglen Rangers. It's not often a player nets a hat-trick in Gaelic football. His two goals from play were carbon copies and so well finished.

Player of the Year . . .

For his influence on the Gaoth Dobhair success in 2018, the award goes to Eamon McGee. He may not have the pace nowadays, but he knows how to make things happen and he also seems to be a major influence on the younger brigade.