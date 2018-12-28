Donegal to get Dr McKenna campaign off to winning start against the Queens

We may be still in 2018 but Donegal get their 2019 season up and running with a home game in Ballybofey on Sunday against Queen’s University, Belfast (Thow-in 2 pm).

Donegal are the reigning Bank of Ireland Dr. McKenna Cup champions having won an 11th title last February with a four point win over Tyrone in the Athletic Grounds, Armagh. It was Donegal’s first McKenna Cup success since 2010.

Sunday’s game is the first of the customary three group games. Donegal are in section A along with Down, Cavan and Queen’s.

After Sunday, Declan Bonner’s charges play Down, away in Newry the following Sunday, January 6 and are home to Cavan in Ballybofey the following Wednesday night (January 9th).

Bonner took the competition seriously last season and fielded strong teams in all games including the semi-final win over Armagh and Tyrone in the final.

“We take all games and all competitions seriously and we want to win all the games we play,” said Donegal manager Declan Bonner.

“Ideally we would like to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition and make it to the final for the extra games. We have a number of lads that we would like to see in competitive games so the more games we get the better ahead of the league and the first game against Clare.”

Donegal played Sligo in a challenge game the Sunday before last in Coláiste Ailigh and an experiential Donegal ran out 15 point winners .

In all, Declan Bonner used 25 players in that game that saw Ciaran Diver, Moville; John Campbell, Buncrana and Michael Lynch, Naomh Colmcille all make their first starts in a senior jersey.

Jason McGee and Eoin McHugh also returned after missing last season. McGee was tied up with the Co U-20s and McHugh opted out to play in the US.

Donegal will definitely be without the Gaoth Dobhair contingent of Odhrán Mac Niallais, Neil McGee, Dáire Ó Baoill, Michael Carroll, Cian Mulligan and Odhrán McFadden Ferry, for the McKenna Cup and the early games in the league at least.

They are all club championship tied with Gaoth Dobhair, who face Corofin in the All-Ireland Club semi-final in the middle of February.

However, Red Hugh’s Stephen McMenamin was in the squad for the Sligo challenge and is expected to be available despite Red Hugh’s pending All-Ireland Junior Championship semi-final meeting with Sligo and Connacht champions, Easkey.

That semi-final is on Sunday, January 20th, in Pairc Sean Ui Heslin, Ballinamore.

Declan Bonner is also unlikely to use the more experienced players like Michael Murphy and Frank McGlynn in the group games though he might bring them back for a semi-final or the final if they were to qualify for the final.

All-Star nominee Eoghan Bán Gallagher, who had a procedure on a hip injury at the beginning of the month, is also likely to sit out the group games. Patrick McBrearty is still in rehab and reported to be making good progress but is not expected to return until the latter stages of the league at the earliest.

Donegal defeated QUB by 15 points, 2-15 to 0-6 in the corresponding game last year, also in Ballybofey.

Queen’s in recent seasona have dropped off the standard of teams they were fielding when they first entered the competition. And with just one win in three outings in their group in Division One of the third level colleges league they should be no match for even an experiential Donegal.

The Donegal team and squad that played against Sligo in the recent challenge was Shaun Patton; Caolan Ward, Brendan McCole, Conor Morrison, Tony McClenaghan, Eamon Doherty, Peadar Mogan, Jason McGee, Caolan McGonagle, Michael Langan, Martin McElhinney, Paddy Dolan, Ciaran Diver, Lorcan Connor, Marty O’Reilly, Ciaran Thompson, Jamie Brennan, Eoin McHugh, Paul Brennan, Michael Lynch, Hugh McFadden, Niall O’Donnell, Darragh Mulgrew, John Campbell, Oisin Gallen, Mark A McGinley, Paddy McGrath, Leo McLoone, Stephen McMenamin.