MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Gaoth Dobhair and Red Hugh’s provide highlights of 2018

As usual this time of year we reflect on the past twelve months and pride of place has to go to Gaoth Dobhair on their historic win in the Ulster club championship.

They were exceptionally well drilled, every player knowing the end goal and all playing for one another. While they all deserve mentioning, Kevin Cassidy has stood out more than most. We all know the history and I, like many, thought he was treated poorly. Hopefully, getting an Ulster club medal - and maybe going a bit further - will lessen the hurt of missing out in 2012.

Overall the Gaoth Dobhair men were way ahead of anything at club level in Donegal this year. They have worked extremely hard at underage over the last eight to ten years and it has paid dividends. Their minds now will be firmly placed on the challenge of Corofin. They know the challenge that awaits them and I have no doubt with the characters that they have in their squad they will fear no one.

It is easy to forget the achievements of Red Hugh’s of Killygordon in the glow of the Gaoth Dobhair victory. However, winning an Ulster title at any level takes a bit of doing and I have no doubt it will be well celebrated at the Cross.

UP AND DOWN

Donegal started 2018 with aN up and down national league campaign. Declan Bonner decided at the start of the year to rest a number of players who had given a huge amount over the years. It all came down to the last game in Ballybofey against Mayo, but Mayo dug that bit deeper than we did and they once again saved their Division One status.

We will start in Division Two of the National League in 2019 and I have no doubt that the main focus at the start of the year will be promotion. It can’t be taken as a given that we will come straight back up but hopefully when we get everyone back fit, our chances would be good.

But 2018 will be remembered in the football championship as the year of the Super Eights. Donegal went through Ulster in third gear, never really having to reach for their best, with both Tyrone and Monaghan folding early in their Ulster campaigns.

Winning Ulster put us in with Dublin, Tyrone and Roscommon. In the Dublin game in Croke Park ,while we looked okay at times, the loss of Patrick McBrearty had robbed us of our most potent forward. Dublin looked as if they could move up a gear at any time and as the championship progressed we seen how good the eventual All-Ireland champions were.

Can we judge on that game how close we are to them? Hard to know but I am not sure if there is any team capable of beating Dublin, bar Dublin themselves.

We were too strong for Roscommon away but when Tyrone came to Ballybofey for the decider we struggled getting to grips with their forward movement and physicality.

Yes, we went in at half-time ahead, but it was rather their mistakes than our good play. They seemed to up their performance in the second half and we had nothing left in the tank. Declan Bonner has introduced a new style of play, with a lot of young players in the mix. It will take time, but you would have to wonder how long the likes of Frank McGlynn, Neil McGee, Leo McLoone and Michael Murphy can go on; exceptional players who are the backbone of the team and not easily replaced.

ROCHFORD

The appointment of Stephen Rochford to the Donegal set up is very interesting. Initially, after hearing the news, it was hard to understand why we needed what everyone would view as a second manager. Once explained that he would be coming in as a head coach cleared up a lot of the confusion.

Having talked to a few within the GAA scene in Mayo they spoke very highly of Stephen and his attention to detail. I have no doubt he will bring a lot of experience and a different approach to the Donegal set up and hopefully help us to the next level.

It would be hard not to comment on the cost of running our county teams for the twelve months of 2018, over a million euro. While cost shouldn’t really come into it as we make sure our county teams are looked after as best we can and they go out to compete on the same level as every other team, it’s hard to know how we, as a county, can sustain this level of spending. We are a county we are not blessed with huge multi-nationals who have a huge interest in our games and while businesses in Donegal and outside are extremely generous in what they give to the county board, at some point this will dry up.

We also need a vast amount of money to finish off the Convoy Training Ground project and we can’t forget that our clubs have to be catered for. As I have said on many occasions, the clubs in Donegal carry a huge burden in terms of payments to the county board and they themselves are struggling to keep going.

It’s important that we take more of a long-term view of our spending rather than a short term one. If we can’t compete at the top level now then we need to put our resources into our underage and coaching.

Like Dublin and Limerick hurling and Gaoth Dobhair, they looked at the bigger picture and five to ten years down the line. They planned accordingly. We, as a county, need to take heed. There are many counties who are trying to compete at the top level only one major bill away from liquidation.

What about 2019? The new rules that are going to change Gaelic football for the better are already being trialled. Like Declan Bonner, I think they will only slow the game down and managers, players and coaches will adapt them to their game plan. It will not cut out the over defensive play by certain teams; it may give you a bit of fielding around the middle of the field but I think teams will just throw more players into that area and it will be a fight for the breaks. And, of course, it will not make it any easier for the match officials.

Here’s looking forward to it.

Hope you had a peaceful Christmas and may the New Year be good to us all.