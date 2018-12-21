DONEGAL GOLF: All the news from Golf Clubs around Donegal

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Ladies

The Lady Captain's (Josephine Stewart) dinner took place on Saturday the 15th December in the Club House. over 30 ladies attended. After dinner the presentation of prizes took place. First up was Margaret McConnell who won Player of the year.

Sharon Moloney won the Singles Matchplay tournament which was sponsored by Mary P. O'Flanagan Deirdre Kelly was the defeated finalist whilst Kathleen McGowan and Kathleen McGowan were the defeated semi finalists.

The Silver Medal was awarded to Kathleen McGowan and the Bronze medal to Brid Carlin, Brid also won the Silver Spoon. Good luck to both when they travel south to compete with the other winners.

The Turkey competition winners were Imelda Muldoon (two) Ann Sweeney Ita Ward Margaret McConnell Bridie Faulkner & Anna Dillon.

The winning Winter League team were Margaret McCrossan Mae Ferry Ann Sweeney Imelda Muldoon runners up were Ann Glancy Kaye Stewart Anna Dillon and Maura McCool.

The random pick from Birdie winners was Josephine Stewart.

The Christmas Hamper competition was won by Kathleen McGowan in 2nd place was Imelda Muldoon. Josephine Stewart Margaret Hynes and Clara McNeill won additional hampers in a draw. The presentation of prizes was followed by a night of dancing.

Happy Christmas to all our members and great golf in the new year.

There will be a Scramble competition on the Thursday after Christmas and the Captains’ Drive-in will take place on the 1st January.

North West

Christmas Fayre - Saturday 8th December - Results: 1st Trevor Henderson (12) 40pts; 2nd Conor Doherty (18) 36 pts; 3rd Stephen Stewart (22) 35 pts. C.S.S 69

Christmas Fayre - Sunday 9th December - Results: 1st Rory McLaughlin (12) 41 pts; 2nd Matthew Stainsby (7) 40 pts; 3rd Kevin Doherty (18) 40 pts. C.S.S 68

Tuesday Open - 11th December - Results: 1st Joe McGinley (18) 34 pts b.o.t; 2nd Matthew Stainsby (6) 34 pts; 3rd John Roddy (22) 33 pts

Thursday Society - Christmas Hamper Day - 13th December - Results Team Event

1st Eamonn Quigley, Gerry Coyle, Michael Gallagher Hugh Doran ..73 pts

2nd James McHugh, Manus Harley, Tom Crossan, Chris Lavin....68 pts

3rd Michael Bradley, Jimmy McGee, Ivan Peoples, Patrick McKinney...66 pts

4th Brian O'Sullivan, Kevin Daly, John McCallion, Patrick McDermott...65 pts

5th Gerry Murray, Joe Flanagan, Liam Galbraith, John McGinley...64 pts

6th Vincent Quigley, Frank Friel, Sean Clerkin, Dudley Coyle...64 pts

7th John Mallon, Eamon Walker, Eugene Hillick, Paul Doherty...64 pts

8th Sean McCloskey, Pat Mackey, Joe McElroy, Stephen P Stewart...63 pts

Nearest the Pin: 3rd Chris Lavin; 4th Ivan Peoples; 8th Manus Harley; 13th John Mallon

Longest Drive: Brian McElhinney.

Golfer of the season: Eamon Walker

Ballyliffin

Sun 16th Dec 2018 Christmas Party - Old Links: 1st Colm O’Kane (19) 38 pts.; 2nd Charlie McVeigh (14) 37 pts.

Glashedy: 1st Brendan McLaughlin (H) (22) 43 pts.; 2nd Paul Farren (11) 41 pts.

Christmas Opens - Visitors €30. Timesheet open. 00 353 (0)749378100.

Mon 24th Dec 2018 Christmas Eve Ladies & Gents Open. (Glashedy)

Wed 26th Dec 2018 St Stephen’s Day Ladies & Gents Open. (The Old Links).

Thurs 27th Dec 2018 Ladies & Gents Open (Glashedy).

Fri 28th Dec 2018 Ladies & Gents Open (The Old Links).

Sat 29th Dec 2018 Ladies & Gents Open (Glashedy).

Dunfanaghy

Peadar Curran won the 2018 Dunfanaghy Golf Club Golfer of the Year by a narrow margin. The big man from over west couldn’t be caught, despite the best efforts of John McNulty and Ger Dalton.

John especially came with a late burst, over the last six weeks, but like his beloved Liverpool FC, he was destined to be the bridesmaid along with Geraldine Dalton.

With only three points separating the three of them after fourteen competitions, it really went down to the wire this year, but Peadar as ever, was very consistent, and typically scored 39 pts and 35 pts in the two hamper competitions at the tail end of the season, to seal it.

It’s been a great a year for him; along with the GOY title, he won the McCrae Cup and Captain’s Day earlier in the year. Asked what he put his success down to he thanked a certain Dublin surgeon who replaced his hip last year.

Gents Club Single Stroke - Sunday 16th December: 1st Ger Dalton (10) 64; 2nd Sean Quinn (12) 67; Gross: Daniel McColgan (4) 75; 3rd Patrick McCafferty (20) 68; 1st Nine: Cornie McMullan (15) 33; 2nd Nine: Brendan Kelly (8) 35. CSS: 68

Saturday Competition Rained Off

Open Stableford - Wednesday 12th December: 1st Big Bob McElhinney (6) 40 pts; 2nd Sean Quinn (12) 37 pts; Gross: Donal Boyle (1) Cruit 33 pts; 3rd Brendan Kelly (8) 36 pts BOT. 1st Nine: Gerald McElwee (9) 21 pts. 2nd Nine: Tony McGilloway (10) 21 pts. CSS: 37 pts

Gaoth Dobhair

Seo torthaí don chomórtas a bhí urraithe ag Teach Mhicí agus a bhí an thabachtach do Imreoir na Bliana 2018. Bhí an spotsolas agus an brú ar Phádraig agus Hugh, ach tá siad cleachtaigh le sin. If results went a certain way, the battle for Player of the Year, could have ended in a tie.

Pádraig Ó Dochartaigh (7) and Hugh Ó Gallchóir (5) were separated by just 2 points at the start of the day. As it materialised it was Hugh’s experience that was the telling factor and his 1 over par round gave him second place in the competition and the points to overtake Pádraig, who , it has to be said has had an outstanding year and a points total that would win most years.

Torthaí: 1- Doalty Sweeney (17) * 42 pts.; 2 - Hugh Ó Gallchóir (5)* 40 pts.; 3 – Tony Gallagher (22) 37 pts. Nines – James M. Sweeney (12) and JP Gallagher (26). CSS – 70. The Christmas Hampers Presentation Night was held on Sunday and a packed Clubhouse enjoyed an entertaining, festive evening. It was also a chance to thank our many sponsors for their continued support. Hampers were sponsored by Hickey, Clarke & Langan, Doherty Wood Products, Gaoth Dobhair Medical Centre and Noel McFadden.

Proceedings began with Golf Club members, who were also very involved with Gaoth Dobhair’s historical achievements on the football field this year, bringing the Democrat Cup for League Winners, Dr. Maguire Cup for Championship and Séamus McFerran Cup for Ulster success to the table to huge applause.

Bhí na fóin pócaí gnoitheach i rith na hoíche agus ní raibh duine ná deoraí ná raibh i bpictiúr le na coirn. B’iad na Ruagairí a chuir ceol iontach ar fáil don oíche agus i measc na amhráin a cheol siad bhí amhrán nua chumtha – Glas ‘s Bán Ghaoth Dobhair – in onóir do fhoireann peil na paróiste agus atá ar C.D. anois ag an ghrúpa. The final Seniors competition of 2018 – Christmas Hamper – was played in windy conditions last week with Hugh McBride (19) coming out on top with 37 pts. Runner – up with 36 pts. was Peadar Ó Gallchóir (12), one ahead of Rory Mangan (21) who edged out Tony Gallagher (22) on a bot. Hughie Doherty (23) took the final prize with 34 pts bot. Noel McFadden and JP Gallagher won the different category prizes. Many thanks to Seán Ó Cléirigh for his weekly work in organising the competitions. The next chance to play is the 8th of January 2019 when it will be open to anyone 55 and over. The Annual Society Day for Charity, brings together the four groups in the club who battle it out for a good cause and bragging rights for a year. The reigning champions- Na Buachaillí Bó - start favourites after last year’s half point win over the Y Fronts who, after so long in the doldrums , began a two year recruitment drive and will be serious contenders again. The serial winners, Na Ruagairí, scooped six of the twelve available Christmas Hampers and though losing many shots in the process must be worth a bet. The Fir G badly need new signings but their never give up attitude and positiveness means they should never be discounted and will undoubtedly talk the best game. Ádh mór orthu uilig.

Breaking news – The Young Guns in the Club have scraped together a team and will also participate on the day. They have immediately been made favourites!

The double Club Draw also took place on Sunday and the winners are : €250 – Séamus Mac Gabhann agus Teddy Doherty : €100 – Charlie Sweeney agus Martin Doherty : €50 – Cathal Murray, James T. Sweeney, Seán Ó Cléirigh, Mickey Ferry, Frances Sweeney. Year’s Membership – Deidre Gallagher. ‘Sé Barr na Gaoithe na urraithe do chomórtas na deireadh seachtaine seo.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

The rain and winds that storm Deirdre brought had no response from the members. A few hardy souls braved it on Tuesday but Saturday was a step too many for all.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club hold their AGM on Thursday 20th December in the Club House. All full members may attend.

Results: Tuesday, 11th December: 1st Nett: John Bradley (15) 36pts.

SundaY 16th December: 1st Nett: Shane Lafferty (23) 40pts; 2nd Nett: Pauric McGeehan (14)37pts.bot; Gross: Lorcan Donnellan (6) 28pts.

Table Quiz this week will be for Cycle Against Suicide and your support would be greatly appreciated.

Upcoming events:

Weather permitting we intend to hold the following competitions over the Christmas period:

Dec 22 - Gents Singles Competition

Dec 23 - Gents Singles Competition

Dec 24 - Gents Singles Competition

Dec 26 - Gents Singles Competition

Dec 27 - Christmas Scramble - Pick your our team of 4.( any combination).

Shotgun Start 11am. Entry fee €10. Free Finger Food after.

Dec 28 - Singles Competition

Dec 29 - Singles competition

Visitors welcome to play in all competitions (entry €15).

On December 27th after the Christmas Scramble at around 4.30pm all Cups and Trophies will be presented to Winners and Runners Up of the 2018 Matchplay Competitions ( Senior, Intermediate, Phoenix, Cricket and Clonleigh Cups)

Plus Golfer of the Year Awards and Mackie Junior Cup.

Donegal (Murvagh)

Saturday 8th/Sunday 9th December: Winner: Jaden Mgbam (11 ) 41 pts (BOT); 2nd : Bryan Crawford (11) 41 pts; 3rd: Kevin Connolly (4) 41 pts.; Gross winner: Joyce Mc Mullin (8) 29 pts

Sunday 16th Dec. Club competition: Winner: Padraig Mullooly (17) 36 pts.; 2nd: Bryan Westman (21) 34 pts.; 3rd: Oliver Plunkett (07) 33 pts.; Gross winner: Kevin Gallagher (5) 25 pts.

Portsalon Ladies

After a very stormy Friday and Saturday we were lucky enough to have a dry and bright day for the Members' Competition on Sunday 16th December.

Pamela Clinton-McDermott (15) - our Golfer of the Year - continued her good form winning the competition with 36 pts. N/Q.

Next Sunday 23rd December will be the usual Members' Competition and the Monthly runs until end of the month.

Lady Captain Karen McGlinchey and the Ladies' committee would like to take this opportunity to wish all our members, their families and friends a very Happy Christmas and we look forward to seeing everyone over the festive period and New Year. There are Open Competitions over this period for Men and Ladies. Please check the website or phone the Professional Shop for details.

We would like also to remind members that the Ladies' AGM is on Saturday 12th January at 2pm.

Cloughaneely

The Competition Committee have put together a schedule of golf competitions over the Christmas and New Year period with a mix of 9, 14 and 18 hole competitions open to both Members and Visitors. This Sunday's Competition is a 14 Hole Scramble draw @ 9.45am. The competition on St. Stephen's Day is a Champagne Scramble draw @ 9.45am.

The new golf membership drive is underway with great value for 2019 - €200 (Beginner Gents) - €150 (Beginner Ladies) and Junior Membership from €50. For more details contact us in the golf club.

Ba mhaith le Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola Beannachtaí na Nollag a ghuí dár mbaill uilig agus tá súil againn go mbeidh bliain úr ar dóigh agaibh uilig agus bliain mhaith ag an Chlub!

Portsalon

Festive Golf Programme: Portsalon's Christmas 2018 Competition schedule is now available (all timesheets are now live).

Call us on 074 91 59459 to book a tee-time and do so early to avoid disappointment on these very short days!

Wednesday 26th December - Gents Open

Thursday 27th December - Open Champagne Scramble (4 Ball Any Combination)

Saturday 29th December - Ladies & Gents Open

Sunday 30th December - Members Competition

Monday 31st December - 4 BBB Any Combination

Tuesday 1st Jan 2019 - Open Champagne Scramble (4 Ball Any combination)

Wednesday 2nd January 2019 - Gents Open

Results - Wednesday 12th December – Gents Open: Winner: Niall Blaney (26) – 38 pts BOT; Runner-up: Bernard Nash (17) – 38 pts; Gross: Joe Coyle (5) – 32 gross pts

Sunday 16th December – Members: Winner: Tony Kingston (14) – 42 pts; Runner-up: Eugene O'Donnell (9) – 38 pts BOT; Gross: Chuck McTaggart (8) – 29 gross pts; Third: Patrick Ronaghan (18) – 38 pts

Letterkenny

A 13 hole Turkey was played was played off on Wed. 12/12/18. Martin Gallagher (6.7) was the winner with a good score of 31 pts. Martin got 2 birdies and 9 pars playing great golf. George Onofrei (10.3) was the runner up with 30 pts. getting one birdie and 9 pars. Joe McManus (23.8) took third place with 29 pts.

On Sunday 16/12/18 a members competition was played. While the weather on Saturday was very wet the course recovered exceptionally well for the competition on Sunday. Jalisco Shortt (17.9) was the winner posting an excellent score of 41 pts. Jalisco took 7 pars out of the course. Kevin Kiely (7.6) was not far behind with 38 pts. and Enda Mannion (12.4) took third place with 37 pts.

The Get into Golf Programme commences again in 2019. It has been very successful since its commencement in 2016. It appeals to people who would like to take up golf but for whatever reason it just does not happen. The Get into Golf Progamme provides Golf Clubs, Golf Bag and balls. New members are given a chance to learn the basics of the game as well as the rules and etiquette of golf. There is also a follow up with a buddy system where new members can go out with a club member to play the course.

Membership Options and Costs for Letterkenny Golf Club may be of interest to visitors over the Christmas and holiday period. Country Member living between 10 and 49 miles costs €300. Country Member living between 50+ miles costs €175 and Overseas Members costs €150

You can treat yourself or the golfer in your life to one of the great value Christmas Golf Vouchers from our PGA Professional Seamus McMonagle. Pick up three Adult lessons for just €100 or one Junior Golf Lesson for €20. These special offer packages are available until 24th December. Contact Seamus on 087 7800660 or buy in the Pro Shop today.