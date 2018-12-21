DONEGAL ATHLETICS
45th marathon for Lifford Strabane Athletic Club's Gerard Campbell
Marathon No 15 this year
Hughie McBrearty
Completing marathon number 45 (15th this year) was Lifford Strabane AC’s marathon man, Gerard Campbell. Gerard took on the Armagh Christmas Cracker Marathon, hosted by Run Armagh. The course is a looped course on The Folly Glen.
Three of our juvenile athletes made the trip to Navan to compete at the National Juvenile Cross-Country Championships. In the Girls U13 race Lifford Strabane AC’s Elsa Moore placed 28th and placing 91st was Ashleigh McArdle in a field of 165 runners.
At the same event in the Boys U17 race Lifford Strabane AC’s Wilson Craig placed 90th overall in a field of 106 runners.
Closer to home at the North West Cross Country, Gransha Grounds, Derry in the U11 Boys event Lifford Strabane AC’s Hughie McBrearty finished a triumphant 1st overall in this race.
In the Girls U12 event Lifford Strabane AC’s Emer McFadden had a great run to finish 4th overall.
Save The Date: Dates & venues for the Lifford Strabane AC 2019 Spring Series are as follows: Carrigans 10am 13th January 2019, Strabane 10:15 am 20th January 2019 and Lifford 10:30am 3rd February 2019. Online registration will be available soon.
Strabane Lifford Half Marathon 2019 May 12th 2019.
