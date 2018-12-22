No Christmas break for county players any more

My former manager and Donegal legend Brian McEniff used to refer to the Christmas period as “the silly season”. That was when the National Football League was played from November to March. McEniff feared for our welfare over the festive season. Traditionally, we as a Donegal panel had a ‘get together’ in the Holyrood Hotel directly after the last game before Christmas. Brian would hammer out a few tunes on the piano to which Molloy yodelled the Cattle Call. Irrespective of our results or form, we always had the craic before we broke up for the holidays.

Then in 2002, when we had all been put out to pasture, the league was moved to February. It meant a more condensed calendar with games played on consecutive Sundays. Prior to 2002 we had a fortnight to recover for games. There was no chat about “burnout” or fixture congestion. The game was thriving. The Railway Cup and the McKenna Cup were even perceived as prestigious competitions.

There is little emphasis or effort put in to these competitions nowadays. Times have changed though. Inter-county Gaelic games have become ‘elitist’ sports where high standards are demanded from our intercounty players. No singing Christmas songs in a piano lounge anymore because Christmas is earmarked for training and analyses.

Change is constant and Gaelic football isn’t any different. Looking back, as we do at this time year, those were fantastic and wonderful times when things were so simple and uncomplicated. Team was family and Brian McEniff did his utmost to preserve this bond.

Yes, change is constant but it has also been rapid in Ireland as a nation. Preserving Ireland as a nation and being able to call oneself a nationalist is going to be difficult in the not too distant future. With the dechristianisation of the west and particularly Ireland, we are fast losing those structures which formed the cornerstone of society.

However, there are plenty of people who are rebelling against prevalent decadence inherent in most facets of life in Ireland today. It took me a long time to embrace technology, especially the internet. I used to think that RTE and the BBC were the gospel. The world wide web has taught me differently though. Suppressed voices by the establishment are able to tell us the truth via the internet.

The controlled mass media only give us their side and tell us what they want us to believe. We all have been given the ability to reason and rationalise. It is only fair that we be given the true facts and then we can decide for ourselves. If we watch a match on television, there is consensus whether it was a good or bad game. We have the facts and evidence before us.

For free, we can now go on the internet where we can get the news and a genuine variety of views. National newspapers sales are down by 9%. Perhaps, there’s a rebellion against the fake news, scandals, media groupthink and manipulative comment.

The GAA is facing a rebellion from the ordinary club player who is fed up with “corporate elitism” inherent within the organisation at the top. The Club Players’ Association’s issues have been side-lined until sometime in 2019. There was no club player representative body back in McEniff’s day. We didn’t need one. We took a complete break from the hard slog of training. There were fewer games and the GAA was there for the club as well as county. The monster created by the GAA is difficult to control in these modern and changed times.

I admire all players, both club and inter-county of today because I feel that there is so much asked from them. Athletically and physically, our players are well tuned and extremely dedicated. The sacrifice required to compete is at breaking-point though. It’s barely sustainable. And like our society, something will give as long as we stay on our current path. At Christmas, there’s no escaping the commercial pressure that a secularist society brings. It’s false, empty and pointless without the values that what it used to entail. If an alien fell from Mars and asked what all the flashing lights around the towns, villages and homes was about? What would we say? Hard one to answer.

I’ll give you an easier question. Do you know why the media have you hating this imperfect man and what he said last Christmas? Make up your own mind after you read his quote: “From the earliest days of our nation, Americans have known Christmas as a time for prayer and worship. The Christmas story begins 2000 years ago with a mother, a father, a baby son and the most extraordinary gift of all, the gift of God’s love for all humanity. The birth of Jesus Christ and the story of his incredible life forever changed the course of human history. Each and every year at Christmas time, we recognise the real spirit of Christmas. It is not what we have, it’s about who we are. Each one of us is a child of God. That is the true source of joy this time of year. That’s what makes every Christmas merry” (Donald J. Trump).

Happy Christmas!!