Cloich Cheann Fhaola to celebrate All-Ireland Gaeltacht wins of 1992 and 1993

Cloughaneely to celebrate major Gaeltacht double

Cloich Cheann Fhaola will remember the double winning All-Ireland Gaeltacht teams of 1992 and 1993 at their annual dinner dance this year.

The celebration takes place in Ostan Loch Altan on Friday, 28th December and An tUachtaran of the GAA, John Horan, will be their special guest.

The chairman of Cloich Cheann Fhaola 25 years ago was Josie Doohan, who is looking forward to the celebration.

“It was a great honour for the club and the parish and we had to defeat Gaoth Dobhair on the way to one of the wins,” said Josie, who said one of the highlights of the first win was a 'headed point' by Charlie McGeever in Inverin in Galway.

Twenty five years ago, Cloich Cheann Fhaola returned from Rathcarn in Co. Meath after defending their All-Ireland senior Gaeltacht title. On their way to the win they accounted for Clonbur of Galway; Donegal champions Gaoth Dobhair and in the final, Leitir Mór of Galway. The winning margin in the final was 0-10- to 0-5 after they had been pushed by Gaoth Dobhair (0-17 to 0-13) in the semi-final.

The Cloich Cheann Fhaola team and scorers was: Padraig Mac Cartain; Eoghan Mac Phaidin, Peadar O Cuirreain, Padraig O hEarcain; Sean O Baoill, Caoimhin O Baoill, Michael Mac Phaidin; Seosamh Mac Gairbheith (0-5), Seamus O Dubhchain; Sean Seosamh Mac Phaidin, Seosamh O Ceallaigh (0-1), Sean O Bui (0-2); Gearoid O Duchchain, Sean O Ceallaigh, Donncha O Dubhchain (0-2, capt).

1992

A year earlier they had lifted the All-Ireland senior title in Inverin in Galway. It was their first time to compete at the final and their toughest game was against Donegal champions and the reigning All-Ireland champions, Kilcar, who had just completed a three in-a-row of All-Ireland titles.

In the final Cloich Cheann Fhaola overcame An Cheathru Rua from Galway on a scoreline of 2-8 to 1-4 (ironically another double scores final win).

The Democrat report said that Charlie McGeever scored a glorious goal in the 27th minute to edge Cloich Cheann Fhaola ahead by 1-5 to 1-2 at half-time. A second goal from Ownie McFadden midway through the second half put Cloich Cheann Fhaola on their way.

1993 winning team: Pol McFadden; Mickey McFadden, Peadar Curran, Kevin Coyle; Padraig Doohan, Kevin Boyle, Seanie Boyle; Joe Kelly (0-1), Seamus Doohan; Denis Doohan (0-1), Joe McGarvey, Gerry Doohan (0-5); Charlie McGeever (1-1), John Joe McGeever, Sean Boyce. Subs., Johnny Kelly for John Joe McGeever; Owenie McFadden (1-0) for Charlie McGeever.

1993 Donegal Ladies

The special night in Cloich Cheann Fhaola will also remember Donegal Ladies success in 1993 when the county won their first Ulster title. Included on the Donegal panel were four Cloich Cheann Fhaola players - Barbara Ferry, Agnes Curran, Mark Harkin and Eileen McGinley (now deceased).