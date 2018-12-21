Jamesie Donnelly calls it a day after 17 years with Donegal

When the time came Jamesie Donnelly knew. It was finally time to quit; after all his body had been telling him so all season.

The training sessions were going on longer and getting tougher and the recovery time from both training sessions and games was also getting longer too.

Jamesie had contemplated ending it all a year earlier but the persuasive Mickey McCann, a former county playing colleague, who had just taken over as Donegal management changed his mind.

“When Mickey (McCann) phoned me at the end of last year after he was appointed manager, I was contemplating retirement to be honest.

“But he convinced me to give it one more year. I knew him well from playing with him down the years. I knew his calibre and he told me had Gabriel O’Kane as coach and knowing the talent was there it was hard to walk away.

“I decided I would (go another year) but that would be it and I’m glad I did now. I worked really hard and went to dark places to get into the shape to compete at the level.

“Thankfully, it worked out that way. But there were a lot of tough nights in Convoy.”

In his 17 years playing with Donegal the MacCumhaill’s man has won literally every honour that is going for a player playing in hurling’s lower tier.

Jamesie’s roll of honour from 17 seasons of inter-county hurling makes impressive reading and includes two Nicky Rackard Cup championship winners’ medals, one Lory Meagher Cup championship winners’ medal, three Nicky Rackard All-Stars and one Lory Meagher All-Star award, an Ulster Junior Hurling and U-21 hurling championship.

He has also won a number of Division Three league winners’ medals.

He has played interprovincial for Ulster and was capped for Ireland in Shinty, both at U-21 and senior level and has two Donegal Senior Hurling championships

“I’ve had a really good career. I’ve had my ups and downs but overall I’ve had a good career. Looking at the list of things I’ve won, it is impressive all right.”

On top of his intercounty success Jamesie has also enjoyed great success with his Sean MacCumhaill’s which includes two Donegal Senior Championship winners’ medals. And of all the success he has enjoyed those two championship medals are, above all, the other trophies that adorn his cabinet.

“Off all memories the standout memory for me would be in 2010 and winning the Donegal championship with MacCumhaill’s. It was a first senior championship for the club.

“My brother, Martin, was playing full-back and my other brother, Rory, was the coach of the team. It was very special and created a great bond between the players.

“The team was ageing and hadn’t many shots left and to get over the line was special and to see my mother Helen and my father Seamus after the game with me and my two brothers involved in winning a first championship for the club and to see the pride in my mother’s eyes was very very special.”

Apart from a second Nicky Rackard Cup success, 2018 was a good year all round for Donegal hurling.

Donegal retained their place in Division 2B of the Allianz League after being promoted from Division 3A the previous year.

“It was a massive achievement to retain our status. Some of the results we got in the league were unbelievable. Unfortunately, I missed three of the games myself through injury but the results against teams like Derry and Down were special.

“They would all have been seen as a step above us. But it certainly did not show in those two games; they were brilliant results.

“We went to Wicklow on the second last day. They were highly fancied and they just pipped us by a couple of points and I knew from that game there was something brewing in the team especially the fight they showed in the second half.

“I said to myself coming home on the bus from Wicklow, even though we lost by a couple of points, there was something about this group of players.”

“It was a new look team but you still had myself and Mickey McCann, Joe Boyle, Enda McDermott, Lee Henderson and Ciaran Mathewson, Danny Cullen.

“We gave the team a good backbone but there were a number of good young players that came in too and made their mark and pushed things on which is good for the future.”

Donnelly played three seasons for Ulster in the inter-provincials and while Jamesie and Ulster had no great success he still has everlasting memories.

“I suppose my best memory was playing against Connacht in MacCumhaill Park, my home pitch. I marked the great Alan Kerins from Galway. He played both football and hurling for Galway and won an All-Ireland with the hurlers.

“It was a great night in MacCumhaill Park, there was a big crowd and I was playing against one of the top teams in the country and the cream of the crop really. Danny Cullen was playing that night, too, which was special. .

“We ran them close that night but lost by two points. It was the highest standard that I could have played against and I felt I did well enough.

“The great Dominic McKinley from Antrim was the manager of that Ulster team. He was a real down to earth man and he set the standard from the word go.

“I remember him coming over to me at training one evening and saying either eat or get eaten.”

Playing in Croke Park, too, for the first time is another special memory for Jamesie and is the reason he has given competitions like the Lory Meagher, Nicky Rackard and the Christy Ring Cups the thumbs up.

“I will never forget 2006 and playing Derry in the Nicky Rackard final. We were looking around us and we forgot about the match.

“It is a special place for all GAA players and you do get a special feeling every time you play on it.

“The important thing to remember about Croke Park when the ball is thrown-in it is down to work. It is dog eat dog and as lovely as the pitch and surroundings are believe me there is no worse a place than to come off Croke Park after being beaten.

“It is a big, big pitch. Last year I found it tough enough. The tongue can be out fairly handy.”

After 17 success filled years, when it came to calling time it was only right that Jamesie Donnelly should go out on a high. And for a Donegal hurler nothing comes higher than playing on the winning side in a All-Ireland Hurling championship final on the hallowed sod of Croke Park.

Fittingly Jamesie Donnelly, who battled back from cruciate surgery and a life threatening industrial accident, who also played minor and U-21 football for Donegal, was that hurler.

At 35 (he turns 36) in February, Jamesie has also called time on his club career and plans to spend more time with his wife Clare, daughter Ella and son James.

However, he is not lost to hurling. He is coaching underage in MacCumhaill’s and has been recruited by Mickey McCann to help out with the county team.