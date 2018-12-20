DONEGAL CLUB CALL: All the news from the GAA Clubs around Donegal

NAOMH PADRAIG (LIFFORD)

There was no winner of this weeks lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 1, 12, 14,16. Seamus McBrearty matched three numbers and receives the runners up prize of €100.

This week’s lotto jackpot is €4750.

The club is currently seeking to recruit underage coaches for the coming season, if you are interested in a coaching role for any of the following teams U10/14/16/18 please get in contact with any committee member.

The club has started selling the national club draw tickets for 2019.



CILL CHARTHA

The club will be holding a reunion of the 1993 Junior championship winning team on 27th December at 9pm, in Kilcar House.

Week eight draw winners: €1000 - John Byrne, Ranakillew; €500- John and Alan Doherty; Bogagh; €300 - Diana Slattery, Castlegregory, Co Kerry; €200 - Joe Haughey, Teelin, Dylan and Eden Molloy, Glenties and Paddy McBrearty, Upper Carrick.

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot. This week’s jackpot is €3,000. Last week’s numbers were 9, 22, 25 and 28. The winners were: €50 - Marie O’Byrne, Malinbeg; €30 -Annie Deane, Cruckarra; €20 -Brid Ní Bhoill, Bíofan, Gleanncolmcille and Roseanne Ellis, Glen.

RED HUGH’S

The seniors will take on Connacht champions Easkey(Sligo) in the Junior All Ireland Football semi-final on Sunday the 20th of January in Pairc Sean Ui Heslin, Ballinamore, Leitrim. Throw in 2pm.

The club will hold their annual general meeting on Sunday the 13th of January at

5 pm in the Clubhouse. Nominations for Officers and Motions should be forwarded to: Kathy Kelly, Edenoughill Lower, Killygordon, Co Donegal or secretary.redhughs.donegal@gaa.ie by Sunday the 6th of January 2019.

Forms for nominations can be downloaded from: http://redhughsgaa.com.

Congratulations to all the winners in the development draw in Brownes Bar. The winners were: Sienna Crawford, Demesne, Castlefin, €1000; Charlie Doherty, Garrison Hill, €500;

Aoibheann McMenamin, Carricknamana, €100; Rose Kelly, Waterwheel Farm,

Aiden, Ronan,Karen Gallen, The Cross,Adrian Carlin, Dromore Park and Seamus Coyle, Monellan all won €100.

The annual 100 club big draw will now take place next weekend. It's vital all money is paid up to date to either Liam Doherty or Eamon Kelly to be eligible for the draw.

The minor girls Christmas draw winners were; hamper - Terri Kelly, signed football - Niamh Gallagher, ticket for Red Hugh’s draw- Aliesha Neeson, bottle of Bacardi - Pauric McKelvey

Congratulations to Orla McElchar on making the Donegal LGFA U16 championship squad for 2019.



CLOUGHANEELY

Beidh ar nDinnéar bliantúil ar súil ar 28ú Nollaig san Óstan Loch Áltan. Is é Uachtaran C.L.G. Sean Ó h-Órain a bheidh ina aoi speisialta ar an oíche! Beidh muid ag tabhairt aitheantais i mbliana dona foirne a bhaint Comortas Naisiúnta Peil na Gaeltachta sna blianta 1992/1993.

Many thanks to Danny Doohan (U.S.A) who sponsored training tops for our U-12 at last weeks minor board presentation night.

Season tickets are now on sale.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were: 2,7,10,13,18,19. The jackpot was not won. We had one match 5 winner. Congratulations to Noreen McCrossan, Dunmore who won the €100.

The lotto jackpot for this week is €6,200 .

Many thanks to all who assisted in making the visit to Santa’s Grotto for our U6s and U-8s a magical night for the kids. A special thanks to the Falcarragh parkrun team for all their hard work. A big thanks the the ever faithful coaches and helpers of our U-6s and 8s. We'd also like to thank Santa, his elf, Olaf, the Minion, Mickey and Minnie for taking the time out to meet our young players.



AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

B’iad 15, 19, 23 agus 30 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €3,600 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann Eddie and Helen Sweeney, Dungloe; Connie Kerr, Tubberkeen,Laurence Doogan, Sheskinarone,Gwen Brennan, Fairhill,Eamon Hanlon.



REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 4, 16, 17, 18, 20.The €50 winners were Kevin Duff, Kilcock, Colum Browne, Letterkenny; Paula Smith Bundoran. This week's jackpot is €1700.

Tickets for the GAA National Draw are now on sale.



ST MARY’S (CONVOY)

The lotto counties drawn last week were KK,OY,SO,TE. The jackpot was not won. The €100 was shared by Eileen Harkin, Hugo O Kane, John Stralongford and McDermott Clan.

This week's jackpot is €3350. Lotto news- buy one and get one free. This will be the last lotto of 2018. The lotto returns on Tuesday, January 8.

National draw tickets are now on sale. Well done to Paddy Dolan and Donegal on their win over Sligo on Sunday.



ST NAUL’S

The Christmas draw winners were; Hamper- Cathy O’Connell, Drimarone, Chloe Boyle, Mountcharles, Lara Kelly, Cranny Lower Drone, Pauline Cashman, Inver, Headphones: Liam Kenny, Ednamuck. Adult LGFA jersey - Philomena Cunnea, Glencolmcille, Child’s LGFA Jersey - Mary Coughlan, Bluetooth speaker - Katie Graham, Donegal Town, bottle of vodka: Kieran Espey, Emily Kennedy, Drumathumper, Sophie and Chloe Lowther, Mountcharles, bottle of whiskey: J. P. Ward, Glenties,: Patsy Breslin, Ballybrillaghan, prosecco/white wine: Thomas Quinn, Drumconnor, wine/biscuits: Siobhan McGroarty, Glencoagh, Gary Torrens, Inver, Michael Naughten, Portnoo.

Congratulations to all our winners. Thanks to Ciaran Kelly for his donation of prizes, and to all other prize sponsors.

The annual St Stephen’s Day run and walk will take place again this year at 11 am from the clubhouse.

The dinner dance takes place on Friday December 28th in the Mill Park Hotel

Tickets are selling quickly so please contact the executive and not be disappointed.

We would like to thank all our members,supporters and sponsors for their continued support during the year and wish everyone a Happy Christmas and prosperous new Year.



ST MICHAEL’S

There will be a special Christmas Bingo will be on this Sunday Night the 23rd December at 8pm.

There was no Jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 2,6,14, 16,17,18. There were no match 5 winners. 51 people matched 4 and their names were drawn. The winner of the €100 was Martina Carr Creeslough. This week’s jackpot is €7,700.

The 2018 season has ended with a the Christmas party. Thank you children and parents for making it another great year of fun and games. Merry Christmas from Enda, Peter, Bernie, and Paul.

The under 10 season has now come to an end. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Paul, Neil, Dave and Enda.



AODH RUADH

Last Friday saw the appointment of Barry Ward and Philip O'Reilly as joint senior team managers.

The club is asking all members, players, former players and supporters at home and abroad to help it maximise the sale of Club National GAA Draw tickets over the coming weeks. There is an array of wonderful prizes in the National Draw. Tickets are €10 each with five in a book.

The funds raised will be retained to provide initial partnership funding to match the €100,000 grant aid negotiated for the provision of a new sand-based playing surface on Fr Tierney Park.

You can still support Aodh Ruadh Club Draw if you are away from Ballyshannon. Club supporters and people with Ballyshannon connections living away from Donegal can support our draw by e-mailing Secretary Lisa McTernan at secretary.aodhruadh.donegal@gaa.ie or Vice-Chairman Tom Daly at ftdaly@hotmail. com.

The juvenile hurling committee's annual Christmas fun quiz takes place this Thursday in Owen Roe's starting at 9.30pm.

We're delighted to announce the launch of our annual Last One Standing competition for the upcoming National Football League. Once again Liam Gallen has come on board as our sponsor and we are very grateful for his continued support. Test out your expertise as a pundit, get your entry in and you could win €250.

The senior ladies will be fielding a team in 2019. The Ladies committee will be meeting shortly with any players interested in playing senior football in the coming year.

Congratulations to the Coláiste Cholmcille U16.5 girls who captured the Ulster title last Wednesday. The side had to weather bitter conditions and a tough challenge from St Patrick's, Keady, to claim the provincial title at Garvaghey.

The Millstone Reunion looks like being one of the highlights of the festive period. Relive the memories in Dicey Reilly's on Saturday 29th December at 9pm. That extravaganza is followed by annual dinner dance on January 19th in Dorrian's Hotel.

Aodh Ruadh wishes all associated with the club and everyone in the wider Ballyshannon community a happy, peaceful Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

There was no winner of last week's Lotto jackpot of €4,200. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 3, 7, 8, 10 and 12. In the lucky dip €20 went to Max Roper, Corker; Winny Hannigan, Tirconaill Street; Caroline Finnerty, Parkhill; John Patton, Dunmuckrim; and Aidan McGuinness, Portnason. The next draw is in McGinley's Bar with a jackpot of €4,300 on Sunday at 8.30pm.



GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 3, 6, 9, 15, 21.The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Anthony McVeigh (Le Chéile).

This week’s jackpot is €6,450.

The minor boys finished the season on a high with a two point win over Glenfin, in the County Division Two League final on Sunday, in Termon.

That’s brings the playing season to an end, and an unprecedented third piece of silverware for the lads this year. Huge credit to Aidan McAteer and the management team of Hughie Shiels, Bernard McGettigan and John McConigley for their commitment to this group.

The team was Eoin McGonigle;James Sweeney, Jonny Gallagher, James Howe;Darren McElwaine, Matthew Gallagher, Liam McGrenaghan; Fergus Friel, Bernard McGettigan;, Brandon Mc Clafferty, Mark McAteer, Eoghan McGrenaghan, Joshua McAteer, John Friel, Shaun Kerr. Subs: Liam Sweeney for Eoghan Mc Grenaghan, Michael Sweeney for Liam Sweeney. Eoghan Shiels, Ciarán Coyle, Peter Kerr, Kane McLaughlin.

Registration starts at 10.45am on December 30th with the highly anticipated men's semi-final between Fanad North and Fanad West getting underway at 11.30am.

The ladies board agm will take place on Saturday, January 5, in Fanavolty Hall. (after 7pm Mass

Gaeil Fhánada Dinner Dance will take place in the Silver Tassie Hotel on Sunday December 30th, with music on the night by the Cavanagh Brothers.

After another busy year with plenty success on the pitch and a lot of progress of it, we would like to extend a thanks to the people of Fanad and indeed those outside Fanad who have supported us in any way in 2018.



LETTERKENNY GAELS

Letterkenny Gaels GAA Club conveys sincere thanks to our club members, the people of Letterkenny and the wider community for your continued support during the past year.

Under the leadership of our underage football, hurling, camogie and ladies football sub-committees and the guidance of our club executive, the cub has continued to grow and develop the talents of our playing members from the under 6 nursery right through to our senior footballers.

The U14 hurlers qualified for the All Ireland Féile competition during the summer where they progressed to the semi final stages.

Bliain gnóthach a bhí ann chomh maith maidir le Scór agus Cultúir. This year our Scór na nÓg participants represented the club in ceiílí dancing, tráth na gCeist, solo, ballad grúpa ceoil, recitation and drama.

We again welcomed the wider community for the staging of the Play ‘Second Honeymoon’ and we thank you all for the very favourable comments on the hospitality and friendly service experienced each night.

IORRAS

The Club Iorras December 50/50 draw winners were; €1,000- Adrian Doherty, Urrismana;

€500- Nichola and Damian Lagan, Magheramore; €100 - Aileen Kelly, Tullagh, Neil G McLaughlin, Isle of Doagh, Michael Doherty (S), Letter, Ann McColgan, C/o Karen O'Donnell, Daniel Friel, Boston, Ann and Helen Gill, Gortaran; Eugene and Margaret McLaughlin, Isle of Doagh; Kathleen Doherty, (C), Dunaff, Rory Harkin, Altahalla; Mark McLaughlin, Isle of Doagh.

The Match "N" Win numbers drawn last week were 7, 9, 17 and 21. The jackpot was not won. The €15 winners were Frances McGilloway, Roxtown, Phelim Kelly, Gaddyduff, Marie McDaid, Mindoran, Daniel McConollogue, Annaugh, Allan Gracie, Tullagh.

This week’s jackpot is €1,120.

Ducks are now on sale for €5 for our annual Duck Race on St Stephen's Day at Binnion Bridge at 1pm. Ducks can be purchased from Alan Friel (0879029672), Adrian Doherty (0879810304) or Michael Doherty (S) 0879975610). Great prizes to be won on the day. Tickets are now on sale for the National Club Draw 2019. Please contact Club Treasurer Edward McLaughlin, John Friel if interested in a ticket or from any Committee member.Urris GAA wish all Gaels at home and away a very happy and peaceful Christmas.



GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 5.8.3.4.7.6.1.2. Paddy Foy matched first 3 numbers and won €60. Jackpot this week is €10,000.

Hard luck to the minor boys who lost to Fanad Gaels in the county league final on Sunday in Termon.

Glenfin Ladies LGFA Mr & Mrs Fundraiser event will now be held on Friday the 18th of January.

The club held a very successful agm on Sunday the 9th in the club house. The following were elected chairman: Paddy Doherty, vice -chairman: Jim Quinn, secretary,Jackie O’Meara, assistant secretary Ann McKenna, treasurer, Sean Bonner, assistant treasurer: Seamus Herron, PRO, Seamus Ward, registrar, Kathleen McGlynn, oifigeach na gaeilge: Patricia O’Connor, coaching officer, Paul McGlynn, Health & Wellbeing Officer, Hugh Foy. County board delegate, Paddy Doherty and Jim Quinn, Northern board delegate: Paul McGlynn and Brendan Carr. Senior team manager: Mark McGinty; reserve team manager: Christy Morrow; third team manager: Stephen McGlynn; U21 team manager; Frank Ward. ladies team manager; Francie Martin; gate persons Peader Scanlon, William McGlynn, John McGinty, John McKenna and Danny O’’Donnell, umpires and lines people; Pat O’Connor, Hugh Boyle, Michael Bonner, Liam Ward and Liam Breen.

There was a reminder for all incoming managers that players who do not have their membership paid before training commences are not insured to train or play for the club.

The club will be holding their dinner dance and presentation night in Jacksons Hotel on Saturday the 29th of December.

Also on the night the Club will honor the U12 and junior championship winning team of 1978. Guests of honor is Colm McFadden and Neil Gallagher with Charlie Collins as MC. The music will be provided by Hard to Beat.

Club Membership remains at €50 and is now due.



MALIN

The final of the U13 Indoor League took place on Sunday, where Aughaclay Oranges

defeated Blackmountain Blues in a very entertaining game.

There will be a coaching and development course taking place on 12th Jan at a venue

to be decided, running from 10-4. Anyone interested in attending is asked to contact

Maria as soon as possible on 0877763679 as places are limited.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €1800. The sequence drawn was 3-6-

2-7-4-5-1. The €50 winner was James McLaughlin, Brookfield, Malin. This week’s

jackpot is €1850.

Tickets are currently on sale throughout the parish for our annual Christmas draw. Draw will take place at Malin bingo on December 23 rd. For more details contact Maria McLaughlin on 087 -7763679.



KILLYBEGS

Sincere sympathies to Maeve Murray and family on their sad loss of Georgie, prayers and thoughts are with you all.

Sincere sympathies to the Gallagher family for the very sudden death of their beloved son John.

We would like to advise that any tickets that have been pre booked must be picked up and paid for by next week. If anyone would like to buy tickets please contact Claire Boyle on 0879429003.

Andrew Mullin and Jimmy White would like to thank the linesmen and umpires for helping out throughout the season, a special thanks to Bernard McCabe, John Murrin and Paul Hegarty.

The senior ladies and men's team would like to thank everyone for helping out throughout the season, from the jersey washers to our tea ladies and the men that look after the field.

The Killotto numbers drawn last week were 11,12,16 and 30. The jackpot was not won. This week's jackpot is €5,550. There was one Match 3 winner Mary Harkin, who won €60.

There is no bingo on Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve. The next bingo is on Saturday 29th December at 8pm and it is back to normal on Monday 7th January 2019 .



TIR CHONAILL HARPS

Almost six months of groundwork has paid off for the club members of Tir Conaill Harps GAC, when 60 people attended the launch of it's three year development plan, in the Glencairn Social Club, in Glasgow.

The audience was made up of parents, members, players and many former players who were invited to re-connect with the club. Three of those players, Danny McGowan, Shaun O'Donnell and Anton Gallagher were among the speakers.

Christina Duffy, who is the driving force behind the club's current underage football section and primary school coaching programme and club founder, Tommy Main, now living in Roscommon, but a key player in developing and facilitating the plan also spoke.

From a coaching perspective coach education and standards was deemed a high priority. With this in mind the club will be hosting a Foundation Level football coaching course early in the new year and already more than twenty members have signed up to it. Later in the year the club hopes to send a number of coaches to Ireland to participate in a Level One course .

In terms of administration, the club will be restructuring the management committee. There will be a finance officer appointed, whose role it is to set up a workgroup to develop plans for corporate events to finance the club's ambitious plans, which includes the re-development of Pearse Park, the county pitch, at Cambuslang.

Promoting the club to the wider community and an improvement in its social and print media presence will be important objectives in the plan. To this end a promotional club newsletter will be launched around St.Patrick's Day.

The club AGM is being held next month. It's then the harps will get down to the serious business of matching ideas with action.