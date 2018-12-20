THE SPORTING DIARY: Should Donegal follow Cork's lead and get really in debt?

After news filtered through last week that the rebuilding of Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork had overrun by over €20m, the thought struck me that Donegal’s financial problems paled in comparison.

If Donegal GAA could raise €1m, they would be in a reasonably good position. Compared to the clout which Cork have in gaining sponsorship, etc., there is no comparison between the two counties.

Yet Cork are going to be baled out by Croke Park, with headquarters taking over the running of the new stadium in the southern capital.

So the adage is - if you go into debt, do it right? If you are in big trouble then Croke Park will come to your aid.

But if you are only a small bit in debt you are left to your own devices.

Is there a comparison here to what happened with the banks?



New season almost upon us

There are only 10 days to go until the new GAA starts with the Dr. McKenna Cup and in a month’s time we will be travelling to Ennis for the opening game of the Allianz National Football League against Clare.

Will the new experimental rules be given the go-ahead for the National League? I very much doubt it if all five proposed changes will be left standing after the provincial competitions are over.

Already there seems to be a surge of opposition and I wonder do Dublin and Meath know something about the outcome of the review, which is due to take place in the middle of January.

Last weekend, Meath played an O’Byrne Cup game on Saturday under the experimental rules but when Dublin travelled to Navan on Sunday to play a charity game in aid of Sean Cox, the game was played under the old rules. It can only be presumed that both counties are preparing on the basis that the three handpasses, etc., will be dropped.

In relation to the proposed three hand pass rule, a friend (ex-Garda - who is good at counting) posed a very interesting question: If a player receives the ball on the third hand pass and then proceeds to hand pass a point, is the point allowed? Technically he is playing the ball with his hands for the fourth time and it should be disallowed.

It was interesting to note the comments of Meath manager, Andy McEntee on the hand pass rule. He felt it would limit the options of forwards and result in fewer scores (which is hardly what the rule change had in mind). McEntee, did, however, feel the Sin Bin was a very good idea and should be kept.

If the proposed changes are to be given a proper hearing then they need a longer window than the provincial competitions (Dr. McKenna Cup, O’Byrne Cup, etc.)

It would seem that there is a groundswell of managers and players talking negatively about them being used in the National League.

It will be interesting if the powers that be in Croke Park hold their nerve.



Poor Jose

Every supporter of every club in the Premiership (bar Manchester United) is up in arms this week at the sacking of Jose Mourinho. One Liverpool supporter felt he was doing a really good job at Old Trafford!

When he came to England initially I felt he was like a breath of fresh air, with his lively debate and his use of the English language to get inside the heads of every team that he played. Not just that, he was very successful.

But looking at him on Sunday last in the dugout at Anfield as his pathetic side put up feeble resistance, he looked like he was in mourning. When the camera zoomed in to his bench you had a World Cup winner in Pogba nonchalantly passing time. It seemed as if he was being punished by being made tog out and sit there. But he didn’t look worried. Would you if you were picking up over a €1m a month?

Mourinho’s time seems to be over. His type of management will become more and more difficult as long as players can get contracts that make them immune. The money involved is insane.

It is not a problem that Ollie Horgan and Finn Harps have to deal with. Theirs is a much tougher gig and Horgan, God bless him, has some patience as he tries to put together a panel that he hopes can keep Harps in the Premier Division.

His honesty deserves support and he is making great progress. As he says himself, he doesn’t like this part of the job; he wants to get back on the training grounds and doing what comes naturally.

Whenever Horgan leaves Finn Park, he will do so with his head held high. I can’t imagine him starting to blame the players if results were to go wrong. And there won’t be any multi-million pay-off when his time is up.

Who said it was a funny old game!