All set for another Finn Valley St. Stephen's Day 5k

It began in the very early seventies in Drumboe Forest, Stranorlar and survived a few tough weather challenges in the last decade. The Finn Valley St. Stephen's Day 5k has established itself as a go-to event in a major way in East Donegal each year; a family event for the entire family .

This year the organisers are pleased to announce that local parish priest and former athlete, Fr Kieran Mc Ateer, has agreed to act as starter setting them on their way at 12 noon

It's an opporrunity to get out in the fresh air and join with neighbours and family friends, whether jogging, walking or running. Indeed some of the world's greatest athletes have checked in including Olympic champions Vivian Cheryuiot, Kenya and Mo Farah, England, but it is first and foremost an annual community festive event.

Check-in on the day before 11.30 to collect number and chip, and hang around for a chat and a cuppa.

CROSS COUNTRY

Navan was the venue for the National underage cross-counry championships at the weekend. Finn Valley girls collected silver per Cassie Lagan 11, Daniella Jansen 29, Karen Gallagher 20 and Aoife Mc Grath26 scoring 57 pts to Waterford 24.

The boys - Ben Carr, Adam Mc Granaghan , Donnachadh Parkinson, Karol Mc Ginley, Odhran O Donnell and Aiden Connolly won bronze.

Additional medals for Emily Kelly and Sara Alexander and encouraging runs from Ella Mc Glinchey and Sarah Bradley closes the book on yet anoher naional championship.

The Novice men finished 11th with Shane Gallagher, Seamus O'Donnell James Mc Fadden and his broher John scoring.

An interesting aside to the success of the 19 teams was the father and son combination of Dermot and Peader Mc Granaghan, coaches to the medal winning 19 age group teams.