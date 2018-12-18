Loreto CS, Milford retain the Arthurs Cup with good win over Donaghmore

Loreto Milford are back-to-back Ulster U-16 Schools’ champions following their three point victory in today’s Arthurs Cup final against St Joseph’s from Donaghmore, Tyrone.

Loreto Community School Milford …… 0-13

St Joseph’s Grammar School, Donaghmore …..0-8

In a close game throughout played in Owenbeg in Derry, Matthew McLaughlin kicked three points and Kyle McFadden also posted three points.

Loreto led by a point - 0-6 to 0-5 - at half-time having played with a stiff breeze in their backs.

They went three points down early into the second period as the Tyrone boys stormed into the game but the Donegal champions came good again in the closing ten minutes. And thanks to strikes from McFadden, McLaughlin, Liam McAlary and Ethan Cullen they pulled away again to win by three.

John Matthews pulled off a brilliant save to deny St Joseph’s a late equalising goal.

Milford defeated Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair in last year’s final.



LORETO CS: John Matthews; Patrick McDaid, Tiarnan McBride, Eamon O’Donnell; Eoin O’Donnell (0-1), Manus O’Donnell, Dean McBride; Liam McGrenaghan, Ethan Cullen (0-1); Liam Donnelly; Kyle McFadden (0-3), Liam McAlary (0-1); Shane Black (0-1); Matthew McLaughlin (0-4), Evan Keon. Subs; Owen McElhinney for E Keon.

