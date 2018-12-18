Finn Harps PRO Declan Kerr nominated for award

Finn Harps PRO Declan Kerr is among three nominees for the Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland ‘Press Officer of the Year’ award.

It’s great recognition for the Donegal journalist who has been overseeing media responsibilities at Harps since the end of the 2016 season.

Dundalk’s Darren Crawley and Frank Young of Shelbourne are the other nominees for the award and the winner will be announced on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Dundalk FC are well represented on the shortlist for the SSE Airtricity / SWAI ‘Personality of the Year’ award.

Former Lilywhites boss Stephen Kenny is not surprisingly, one of the nominations, along with Dundalk players Michael Duffy, striker Pat Hoban and Chris Shields.

The SWAI award sees managers and players compete for the one prize and Bohemians boss Keith Long and UCD manager Collie O’Neill complete the line-up.

The annual SSE Airtricity / SWAI awards take place at the Conrad Hotel in Dublin on Friday, January 11.