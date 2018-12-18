Gaoth Dobhair and Red Hugh's All-Ireland semi-finals both have Leitrim venues

Gaoth Dobhair, the Donegal and Ulster champions, will play their All-Ireland senior championship semi-final against Galway champions Corofin, in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The eagerly awaited clash has been fixed for Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, February 16th, with a throw-in of 1.30 pm.

It is the first of the semi-finals with the giant killing Mullinalaghta, Longford facing Dr Crokes, Killarney, in the second semi-final also on Saturday, 16th, in Semple Stadium, Thurles, throw-in 3.30 pm.

Meanwhile, Pairc Sean Ui Heslin, Ballinamore is the venue for Donegal and Ulster Junior champions Red Hugh’s, All-Ireland Junior Championship semi-final meeting with Easkey from Sligo. That game is on Sunday January 20th with a 2 p.m. throw-in.

The other Junior semi-final sees Dundalk Young Irelanders going head to head with Beaufort, Kerry, in Semple Stadium, also on Sunday January 20, also with a 2pm throw-in.