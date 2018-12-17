Back-to-back victories for Donegal Town RFC with victory over Larne at The Holmes

Donegal Town RFC firsts recorded back-to-back home victories at the Holmes against Larne RFC.



Donegal Town RFC 2

Larne RFC 5



Donegal Town RFC backed up their victory against Ballyclare with a hard-fought win over a very resilient Larne seconds RFC. The game began with the home side’s forwards making some powerful carries marching up the field into Larne’s half.

Donegal Town’s pack maintained their forward momentum with some punishing phases wearing down the visiting sides defence. This led to Larne’s defence fragmenting which was capitalised through a great break away try by Shane Patton who stepped and bullied his way through a retreating defence. Andrew Walsh added the conversion.

Larne RFC didn’t lie down and built some pressure off their own through their forwards and managed to gain territory in Donegal’s half. Further forward phases led to home side committing infringements leading to penalties. This led Larne RFC into the home sides 22. The visiting side used their powerful ball carriers to eat away at the home side’s territory which culminated in one of the visiting sides second rows barging his way through Donegal tackles to score a try. The conversion was kicked wide.

Donegal got back to basics after that reality check and through more forward phases camped themselves on the visiting sides try line. Larne’s defence stayed resilient and managed to keep the home side at bay. The pressure created by Donegal’s phases led to Larne giving away a penalty right in front of the post, which was ably converted by Andrew Walsh.

Donegal continued more pragmatic rugby through their pack and some great carries led the home side into Larne’s 22. More phases through the home sides forwards broke the game line which led to a powerful carry by Shaun Diver who wasn’t going to be stopped. Andrew Walsh added the conversion to leave the home side 17-5 up at half-time.

Donegal have been steadily developing a game plan from the beginning of the season and have been unlucky not to have more points on the board going into the second half of the season. Developing a forward orientated multi-phase game the Holmes outfit have tested every team in the division particularly in the forwards.

Donegal continued where they left off in the first half through their pack and pummelled the visiting sides defence with more bruising carries. Donegal again set up shop on the visiting side’s try line, but failed to break through a plucky defensive line.

The home side maintained this unrelenting pressure which led to the fourth try of the match and Donegal’s third. Donegal’s forwards-built phase after of phase of heavy carries into a battered Larne defence. The ball was spread out to the backline, where veteran Donegal centre Lee Mossley used his formidable strength to power his way over the Larne line. Andrew Walsh added the conversion to leave Donegal 24-5 up.

Donegal searched for their fourth and bonus point try and a great break by one of the home side’s substitutes made it into Larne’s 22. With the try line in sight and Larne’s defence scrambling the forward managed to knock the ball on short of the try line.

Team: S. Patton; E. Cassidy; P. Ford; D.R. Corrigan; C. Donaghy; S. Pearson; S. Diver; S. Patton; D. Bushell; V. Mitchell; l. Mossley; C. McCann; P. Cannon; D. Giblin; A.Walsh. Subs: C. Friel; J. Conway. Referee: Aubrey Kerrigan