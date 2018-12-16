Gaeil Fhánada dig deep to claim an historic minor double after defeating Glenfin

Gaeil Fhánada completed a Division Two league and championship double with a hard fought win over Glenfin, at the Burn Road, Termon, on Sunday morning.



Gael Fhanada …… 0-13

Glenfin ……………..1-8



Just two points separated the sides at the end of a gripping contest with Gaeil Fhánada the deserving winners against the Lionhearted Glenfin boys.

Gaeil Fhánada were the better side over the hour but they had to dig deep in the second half after losing their talisman and chief marksman Mark McAteer just before half-time.

McAteer was proving a real handful for the Glenfin rearguard and had kicked two points before being shown a straight red card.

He was sent off for lashing out at Glenfin defender Adam Marley after he was fouled by Marley.

Gaeil Fhánada led by a point, 0-5 to 1-1, at the time of the sending off with Bernard McGettigan and McAteer posting two points each and Darren McElwaine one.

Kyle O’Meara scored the Glenfin point and Aaron McGlynn struck the goal for the boys from the Gaeltacht Lár.

That was on seven minutes and was a good individual goal when Eoin McGonigle failed to hold a stinging strike from McGlynn as he cut in at an angle from the left wing.

The strike also edged Glenfin into a 1-2 to 0-1 lead, somewhat against the run of play.

But with man of the match Bernard McGettigan - he scored six of Gaeil Fhánada’s points - and McAteer, John Friel, Fergus Friel, Matthew Gallagher and Joshua McAteer rising to the challenge, Gaeil Fhánada were soon back in front thanks to strikes from the impressive Darren McElwaine, McAteer and McGettigan by the end of the first quarter.

But despite their dominance in the possession stakes they struggled against a stubborn Glenfin defensive set up.

Shaun Marley raced forward to land the only point of the second quarter deep in injury time to sent the sides in all square at the break, Gaeil Fhánada 0-5, Glenfin 1-2.

The double champions took a firm hold on the game with five unanswered points in the opening ten minutes of the second period to lead 0-10 to 1-2.

In true Glenfin fashion, the side managed by Gerry Marley refused to buckle and with the extra man advantage and throwing caution to the wind, they stormed back into the game.

Aaron McGlynn kick started the revival with a super point and with the stylish Odhran McGlynn landing three quick points the margin was back to one, 0-10 to 1-6, by the midway point in the second half.

With the champions failing to put a number of gilt edged chances away, Ross Marley, who had a fine game, tied up the game with the clock ticking on the hour mark.

In grandstand finish and powered by McGettigan in the middle of the field, Gaeil Fhánada dug deep to land three points to Glenfin’s one in injury time to clinch the double.



GAEIL FHANADA: Eoin McGonigle; James Sweeney, Johnny Gallagher, James Howe; Darren McElwaine (0-1), Matthew Gallagher, Liam McGranaghan; Fergus Friel, Bernard McGettigan (0-6,5f); Brandon McCafferty (0-1), Mark McAteer (0-2,1f), Eoghan McGranaghan (0-1); Joshua McAteer, John Friel (0-2), Shaun Kerr. Subs: Liam Sweeney for E McGranaghan 52; Michael Sweeney for L Sweeney 63 black card.



GLENFIN: Kevin Gallagher; Ross Marley (0-1); Jack Marley, Niall Doherty; Shaun Marley (0-1), Darren Marley, Frank McGlynn; Odhran McGlynn (0-3,1f), Kyle O’Meara (0-2,2f); Aaron McGlynn (1-1), Kane McGlynn, Odhran McGlynn O’Donnell; Adam Marley, Keelan McMonagle, Josh Bradley. Sub: Sean Bonner for F McGlynn 46.



REFEREE: Pat Barrett (Milford).