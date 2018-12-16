Barry Ward and Philip O'Reilly take charge in Ballyshannon for 2019

Aodh Ruadh have a new management team for next year with the appointment last week of former players Barry Ward and Philip O'Reilly as joint managers.

Both are familiar faces in the club, involved at different levels as players and coaching. They take over from James O'Donnell, who stepped down this year. Aodh Ruadh had been promoted to Division One under O'Donnell, but lost out in the Intermediate Championship final this year to Glenfin.

Barry Ward is the holder of two Donegal Senior Championship medals as well as a Sigerson Cup medal with Queen's. He has been involved in coaching ladies teams in recent times.

Philip O'Reilly is also a former club player whose career was curtailed by a shoulder injury. He has been involved in coaching teams at the club and also with neighbouring teams in Bundoran and Erne Gaels.

Aodh Ruadh will be operating in Division Two next season, having been relegated at the end of the current season.

