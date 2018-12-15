Donegal GAA Convention - an alternative report of gathering

Aah Convention!

And there was the cool, calm collected county chairman Mick McGrath making Usain Bolt look like a jogger!

This was the quickest County Convention of them all, run by a pithy and precise chief, a concise and considered boss who even looks like a chairman.

Mick tells it as it is, shooting swiftly from the hip on finances and his little nugget of:

“We owe money”, has already resonated with the whole county as Tir Conaill realised that there are people waiting too long to be paid.

But Holy God, does it take over €1m to run county teams in old Tir Conaill and there is a real bull elephant in the corner of this room.

Let’s look at those jaw dropping stats again.

Players’ travelling expenses were €271,849; medical expenses were €181,281 and feeding expenses were €180,634.

That makes a total of €633,764.

But there are two other big figures which did not get much attention at convention and these are Teams administration at €101,807 and then a staggering €153,408 for sports gear, equipment and laundry.

And then we have the small army of “backroom teams”, the biggest bull elephant in the corner of them all, for every county in Ireland.

And so the chairman struck the right note of badly needed realism amid the warm fog of an Ulster title, an Ulster senior club title and an Ulster junior club title that enveloped the delegates at a gig that only lasted for two and a half hours.

For this, the chairman deserves enormous credit, conversely there was very little spirit or fire in the belly except when the inimitable Terence McGinley got to his feet and that old ghost of past conventions flickered briefly into view.

Terence’s specialist subject is boundaries and he spoke from the heart, that slight quiver in the voice, adding to the drama.

Terence reminds me of covering literally smoke-filled conventions where some delegates were like gunfighters, having a shootout with the county board of the day over perceived calumnies perpetrated on clubs.

Meetings often did not finish and round two was at the adjourned County Convention.

As for the boundaries, they will always be contentious as long as grass grows, water flows and players look across at a "greener" field on the far side of the sheugh, and clubs looking to win county championships by all means necessary.

County Secretary Aideen Gillen shoots from the hip, too, sticking it to the top brass in Dublin when she tells them their Master Plan for April for clubs only crash landed.

Donegal will have a brand new face at the Ulster Council after the affable and eloquent Ed Byrne was elected to represent the county’s interests in the only contest at an otherwise tame county convention.

Byrne and current incumbent P J McGowan were elected with Liam McElhinney just losing out.

The colourful Ed was an ideal PRO, always available, and if there was a fall out, as always happens in GAA, he always came back with a smile.

Meanwhile, chairman McGrath is rightly proud of the progress made on the Training Centre in Convoy, the semantics have changed as it used to be known as the Convoy Centre of Excellence as unlike the HSE with its “University” hospitals, Donegal GAA is adopting a much lower key approach.

But back to stark figures again . . . Donegal needs another €1m to complete the current phase of the project,

It is a time for digging deep, and with a very promising county senior team, the spades will have to come out in earnest and a lot of sweat extended in digging up the necessary gold to make sure that Tir Conaill is up where it belongs!