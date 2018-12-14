READ THE REID: Rejoicing as Mullinalaghta and Red Hugh's join party

A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices. So true, for the people of Mullinalaghta, Longford whose small GAA club beat overwhelming favourites, Kilmacud Crokes from Dublin in the Leinster Senior Club Final last Sunday.

As club football goes, this is one of the biggest shocks since the inception of the All-Ireland club series. Everybody loves the underdog. Mullinalaghta’s win will do wonders for the small parish club nationwide who uphold the fundamentals of GAA tradition week in and week out and whose contribution (including levies) is vital to the very existence of the GAA.

The same can be said of my own club Red Hugh’s, who are through to the All-Ireland Junior Club semi-final after defeating Dunedin Connolly’s of Edinburgh last weekend. Victories like these give our local youngsters roles models to look up to and have the effect of inspiring them to get involved in sport. We too are rejoicing around The Cross and Killygordon!

Harry Rednapp is rejoicing. He is the king of the jungle. I must admit that I like ‘I’m a celebrity, get me out of here’. The bright summer Australian weather brings some sunshine into our living rooms during the shortest days of winter. Not only that, we get to see ‘celebrities,’ who need a boost for their egos, getting paid to do silly disturbing challenges in a pretend jungle.

I caught glimpses of it and the only person that I knew was Harry Rednapp. The contestants more or less bared their souls and large portions of their bodies on television to entertain us. Well, not really. They were entertaining themselves because they crave attention and want to be loved and adored by a transfixed public.

Yes, I thought Harry was the man. An ex footballer and manager who rose from rags to riches. He seemed modest, sincere and honest. If you can look beyond how much these people love themselves, the show was quite entertaining. Money and fame dictate their lives. Sad really but great amusement for us.

The real jungle can be found in and around the towns and cities where we are rushing about doing our Christmas shopping. It’s a lovely time of year when we are preparing for time off from the humdrum of work and pressures of daily living. Many emigrants from Donegal and Ireland return to spend time with loved ones.

Harry and the celebrity gang will return home from Australia to new found fame and adoring fans. Harry will just be back in time to read about Man. City’s Raheem Sterling who was the subject of racial abuse from Chelsea supporters last Saturday.

The GAA in Dublin must take a pat on the back in relation to Kilmacud Crokes player Craig Dias, who opened up recently about the racial abuse that he suffered. In fairness, the GAA has policies in place to deal appropriately with such incidents. I witnessed friends of mine being racially abused in Galway many years ago and it’s deplorable. Irrespective of sporting discipline or of amateur or professional status, racism cannot be tolerated.

Meanwhile back in the jungle, I must say that I love to hear the Christmas carols such as Frosty the Snowman, Jingle Bells and Fairytale of New York being played in shops and public places at this time of year. Indeed, Christmas has been turned into a fairytale in Ireland for quite some time now. Still, people, though stressed, are in a caring and benevolent mood. Christmas lights and Christmas trees adorn every town and village in Ireland. One would hardly notice that the O’Byrne Cup is up and running in Leinster. The McKenna Cup begins next weekend but Donegal, as competition winners last season, don’t get their defence of this title up and running until the 30th December. I’m not a great fan of these pre-season competitions. However, they give managers a chance to try out new talent as well as giving the players on the fringe a chance to show their wares.

Declan Bonner and his Donegal team will be looking forward to the National League given that we were relegated to Division Two last season. Having won the Ulster title, the drop pales into insignificance. Still, Declan and the lads would much prefer to be playing in the top tier next season. The league campaign was a difficult one due to the fact that we had a lot of young fresh talent on show. As the year progressed, so too did the newcomers. We have a very strong, solid squad in the county now and expectations will have soared because of our success last season. The county is currently on the cusp of a wave with Gaoth Dobhair’s and Red Hugh’s magnificent achievements to date.

So, our shopping days are fast running out and panic and chaos will set in. There’s certainly panic and chaos in London, Brussels and Dublin in relation to Brexit. The people have voted, yet democracy is only accepted when it goes the way of our controllers.

Europe is falling like a deck of cards. Look no further than France. Like the GAA’s Club Players’ Association, the people have had enough of “corporate elitism” where the ordinary person is treated with disdain. A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices.

Keep the faith!