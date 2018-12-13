THE SPORTING DIARY: Donegal GAA’s financial state has to be addressed

The frankness of the report of treasurer, Alan Boyd, to the Donegal GAA Convention in Donegal Town on Thursday night of last week was refreshing. While there was a working profit for the year, the underlying debt included in the figures was the main talking point.

With over €600,000 owed to suppliers, it seems as if quite a lot of bills have not been paid and even if you take into account over €300,000 owed to Donegal, the overall situation is pretty stark.

Who is owed this money by Donegal GAA was not revealed, but we can only surmise that suppliers like bus owners, meal providers, etc., are among them.

It was not a great situation for Alan Boyd to inherit, but in fairness to him, he has put the cards on the table, and he has been supported by chairman, Mick McGrath.

It may take four or five years, but Donegal need to get their finances in order and it could involve some belt tightening.

Everyone will have to get involved, with the lead coming from the GAA Executive. The treasurer will need help, not just from his fellow executive members, but from every club member and Donegal supporter.

This situation did not surface overnight. Obviously, this can has been kicked down the road a few times, and that has not helped. Having debts like that hanging over the county is a major challenge for all involved.

The Convention itself was something of a sprint, over in around two and a half hours. Gone are the days when there was debate at Convention; it is not a forum for debate any more. I was most surprised that the Secretary, Aideen Gillen’s report did not generate even one question. The issue she raised about gambling filtering down to club games is a serious issue and one that needs to be addressed.

The county does not have a PRO any more after Ed Byrne’s five year term came to an end. The need to get a replacement in place is imperative. It is one of the most labour-intensive roles, but it is also one of the most important.

Convention Footnote: With the speed of proposing and seconding of reports and nominations on Thursday night, the feat achieved by former Aodh Ruadh chairman, Gerard Ferguson, in seconding a report while he was in the toilet set a new record. Some man Fergie!

Jim off to U.S.

Jim McGuinness is not letting the grass grow under his feet. From Donegal to Glasgow Celtic, to China and now the US for his first Head Coach appointment.

The Glenties man revealed this week that he had offers from League of Ireland clubs but had turned them down for this chance in North Carolina with Charlotte Independence of the United Soccer League (USL).

McGuinness has been given a three year contract and he has three months to prepare for the start of his new club’s season in March.

It is a big step up for the former Donegal boss and no doubt if it works out, you could see him back at Parkhead in Glasgow as Head Coach of Glasgow Celtic. Is that the long term plan?

New Donegal season

Donegal will get their new GAA season up and running this Sunday when they host Sligo at Coláiste Ailigh. With the new rules in play, this will be a good workout for Donegal ahead of their first game in the Dr. McKenna Cup on the Sunday after Christmas, at home to Queen’s in MacCumhaill Park. Sligo had a challenge game against Cavan last weekend and came away with a win. They have a new manager in former player, Paul Taylor, and should provide a good test for Donegal.

Declan Bonner will have to work without the Gaoth Dobhair boys but there are others that have returned including Jason McGee and Eoin McHugh. It will be a chance for the rest of the panel to impress .

Red Hugh’s journey continues

The journey of Red Hugh’s in the All-Ireland Junior Championship continues after another gutsy performance to overcome British champions, Dunedin Connolly’s of Edinburgh in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Sunday.

Once again they were asked a serious question and once again they came up with the answer. Goals in extra-time were the telling scores and the fairytale was complete when Shane Gallagher came on to hit what proved to be the winning goal. Gallagher should not have been playing after suffering a broken jaw in the Ulster final, but recovered to play an important part.

The Killygordon men join Gaoth Dobhair as All-Ireland semi-finalists and will face Sligo and Connacht champions, Easkey, in the last four clash.

Heady times for Donegal GAA clubs.