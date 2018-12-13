Declan Bonner's Donegal get first test under new rules with Sligo challenge on Sunday

Donegal senior footballers will play a challenge game against Sligo in Coláiste Ailigh, Letterkenny this Sunday, December 18 at 1 pm.

The game will be the first played by Donegal under the new rules, which will be in place for the Dr. McKenna Cup and possibly for the Allianz National League.

It will also be the first opportunity for Donegal supporters to make a judgement on the proposed changes which include a limit to three handpasses at one time; a forward ‘mark’ in the attacking areas and sideline kicks having to be played forward.

The new rules will be reviewed after the provincial cup competitions in January and a decision will then be made whether they will be trialled also in the National League.

Donegal manager, Declan Bonner’s views on the rules are pretty well known. He felt the game was fine as it was. “To me it does not make any sense. Hopefully, they will review them after the Dr. McKenna Cup. It would devalue the league to have so many changes.

“Maybe one or two, but it is difficult enough for referees already,” says Bonner, who added that most of the top teams had changed to be more offensive anyway.

Bonner is happy to be getting back in action and while he will not have the Gaoth Dobhair lads there will be chances for others. “Gaoth Dobhair winning is a great sign of where the county is at and it opens more avenues.”

Some of the older lads will be given time before returning but there will be returns for Jason McGee and Eoin McHugh while Ciaran Diver and Lorcan Connor will feature, and U-20s Peadar Mogan and Paddy Dolan could also be involved.

On the injury front Bonner reported that Patrick McBrearty’s rehab is going well while Kieran Gillespie was due to have his knee surgery shortly.

The game on Sunday is part of a fund-raiser for Coláiste Ailigh. Tickets for the Finn Harps v Irish Defence Forces game in September can be used on Sunday and will also act as a ticket for a grand draw prize which will take place at half-time on Sunday.

See also: New Fermanagh minor manager is Donegal man