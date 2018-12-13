Donegal native Maurice McLaughlin is the new Fermanagh U-17 manager

The Cloghore native’s appointment was officially confirmed by the Fermanagh County Board on Wednesday night.

The 52-year-old Ballyshannon-based publican is an Aodh Ruadh club man and has managed Ballyshannon at senior and underage level for several years

He has also played football and hurling with Erne Gaels, Belleek and hurling with Fermanagh.

But his most noteworthy achievement was in taking his local cross border club Erne Gaels to their first county final appearance in 35 years when they lost out to Derrygonnelly Harps in 2016 by a point.

He comes from a Donegal family family with a pretty unique cross border connection.

His older brother Liam captained the Fermanagh senior footballers to a NFL Quarter-Final in 1980 and another brother Gerry, captained the hurlers in 1982 and 1985 while Martin played in an All-Ireland U-16 hurling final with the Erne County in 1986.

Reacting to his appointment, he said: “It’s an honour and privilege for me and my family, my late mother was Rose Maguire from Fermanagh and all of the boys in the family have represented Fermanagh in either football or hurling.

“And it is a project that really excites me as a lot of good work has been done in Fermanagh in recent years at underage level by Sean Doherty, Eoin Bradley and Simon Bradley, to name but a few.

“I am hoping to add to that good foundation and to build on it.”

He added: “I hope that whenever I leave the job that I will leave the group in a better place and bring some incremental improvement.

‘It is a great opportunity and I thank the Fermanagh County Board for their interest.”

McLaughlin is now the second former Erne Gaels Belleek player to take the reins in the Erne County.

Belleek native, and ex Erne Gaels player, Rory Gallagher is the Erne County senior manager after managing Donegal for three years.

See also: Garrison History book launched