DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

AODH RUADH

National Club Draw: The club is asking all members, players, former players and supporters at home and abroad to help it maximise the sale of Club National GAA Draw tickets over the coming weeks. Tickets are €10 each with five in a book.

Juvenile Hurling: The Juvenile Hurling Committee's annual Christmas Fun Quiz takes place on Thursday 20th December in Owen Roe's starting at 9.30pm.

We're delighted to announce the launch of our annual Last One Standing competition for the upcoming National Football League. Once again Liam Gallen has come on board as our sponsor and we are very grateful for his continued support.

Ladies: Congratulations to Caitlin McGarrigle, Eilish Gallagher, Orla Keon and Tia McFarland who have been selected for the Donegal under 16 squad for the 2019 Ulster championship. Well deserved selection for four superb footballers.

Aodh Ruadh gear: We have a few items of Aodh Ruadh gear available to purchase at the minute. Aodh Ruadh hats in adult or kids sizes are now available to order and you can see samples on the Aodh Ruadh CLG Facebook page. These are €20 each or five €90. Orders for these can be placed with Lisa McTernan, Kerry Ryan or Alan Sweeny or on Facebook.

Social diary: The Millstone Reunion looks like being one of the highlights of the festive period. Dodgy music! Questionable fashion! Relive the memories in Dicey Reilly's on Saturday 29th December at 9pm. That extravaganza is followed by annual Aodh Ruadh dinner dance on January 19th in Dorrian's Hotel.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €4,100. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 5, 8, 9, 14 and 16. In the lucky dip €20 went to Maura Gallagher, Woodlands; Kathleen Lawless, Dunmuckrim; Dean Gallagher, Erne Street; Philomena McGurn, Boa Island; and Frances Daly, Kildoney. Next draw is in McGinley's Bar with a jackpot of €4,200 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Bord na nÓg.

MALIN

Adult Training: Senior and Reserve strength and conditioning training continues Monday and Friday at 7.30 in the club gym.

Ladies Coaching Course: There will be a coaching and development course taking place on 12th Jan at a venue to be decided, running from 10-4. Anyone interested in attending is asked to contact Maria as soon as possible on 0877763679 as places are limited.

GAA Season Ticket: We are grateful to all club members who purchased tickets for 2018 and please remember to nominate Malin when purchasing on line at www.gaa.ie/seasonticket as 100 euro is returned to the club one nominated. The card covers free admission to all adult fixtures in Donegal’s domestic league and championship.

Lotto: There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €1750, sequence drawn was 5-3-2-4-6-7-1. €50 winner was Martin Fildara, Aughaclay. Next week’s jackpot is €1800 and as always we would like to thank the local community for their continued support of our weekly lotto draw. Envelopes are just €2 or 3 for €5 euro and are available in most pubs and shops in the area or alternatively from our band of young eager sellers.

Christmas Draw: Tickets are currently on sale throughout the parish for our annual Christmas Draw, with all proceeds going to the running of our underage sides. Tickets are priced at 2 euro each or a book or 6 for 10 euro with 5 great prizes up for grabs. Draw will take place at Malin bingo on December 23rd. For more details contact Maria Mc Laughlin on 087 7763679.

Club Shop: The Malin GAA club shop will be open in the clubhouse on Saturday and Sundays from 11.30 to 2.00. There are a large selection of club merchandise in stock, which can be purchased on the day. For more details, contact Susan on 07493 70638.

Urris

Lotto Results: Lotto Results for Thursday December 6th: No jackpot winner-numbers drawn: 5, 15, 16 and 24. €15 winners: Marie McDaid, Mindoran. Angela Friel, Dunaff. Edward Doherty (S), Isle of Doagh. Denis and Julie Diver, Mindoran. Joseph McLaughlin, Dunaff.

Jackpot €1,080 next week.

Great Duck Race: Ducks are now on sale for €5 for our annual Duck Race on St Stephen's Day at Binnion Bridge at 1pm. Ducks can be purchased from Alan Friel (0879029672), Adrian Doherty (0879810304) or Michael Doherty (S) 0879975610). ALSO, Ducks will be on sale at Centra, Clonmany this Saturday, December 15th from 8am to 5pm. Great prizes to be won on the day: 1st Duck home €150; 2nd Duck home: €100; 3rd Duck home: €50; Last Duck home €50. Plus prizes for Best Dressed Duck and for guessing the correct time for the winning duck.

Club Iorras Monthly 50/50 draw:Our next Club Iorras 50/50 monthly draw takes places this Thursday night. As a thank you to all in the draw we will be giving away an extra 5 by €100 for Christmas.

Also, as our year will be complete at the January draw and new term starts in February 2019 can all let their promoters know if you want to continue in our 50/50 draw for 2019.

National Draw tickets 2019: Tickets are now on sale for the National Club Draw 2019. There are great prizes on offer with 3 chances to win: Nationally, 1st Prize A car, Plus All Ireland Football & Hurling Packages etc Also, the County Board providing additional prizes totalling €2,500 and finally the club putting up club merchandise. Tickets are priced at only €10. ALL proceeds from these ticket sales go to the Club. Please contact Club Treasurer Edward McLaughlin, John Friel if interested in a ticket or from any Committee member.

Red Hugh’s

Senior Men: Congratulations to the senior men after another historic performance defeating Dunedin Connollys 3:11 to 1:15 in the All Ireland Junior quarter final on Sunday evening in O’Donnell Park. This was an epic battle going the whole way to the last kick of extra time, Dunedin Connollys must be commended for making the game the spectacle it was coming back from six points down taking the game to extra time and putting us under severe pressure but yet again our boys showed the grit, determination and sheer will to get over the line that has got them this far even when we were two points down in extra time boys stood up providing the big scores to get us over the line. Special mention has to go to Shane Gallagher popping up with the winning goal right at the end of extra time after bravely coming off the bench still recovering from a fractured jaw, moments like this typifies this group of players who really do give everything to the cause and are now be being rewarded for that commitment. The boys now look forward to an All-Ireland Junior semi-final against Connaught Junior champions Easkey from Sligo in the New Year.

AGM/Dinner Dance: The club AGM and dinner dance have been rearranged to the New Year due to the amount of activities taking place before Christmas.

The Club AGM will take place on Sunday the 12th of January in the club house at 5pm. The Dinner Dance is set for Saturday the 19th of January in Ballybofey.

Development Draw and 100 Club: The club have decided to push the development draw back to next Sunday 16th of December in Browne's bar at 9pm. The 100-club big draw will also be drawn on the same night. It's vital all Development draw tickets and 100 club money is returned before the weekend. If anyone has any queries Liam Doherty can be contacted on 0860224297. Thanks for your continued support.

Club notes: Could everyone please send any info they wish included in the club notes to mattshane1996@hotmail.com or 0851362299 by 6pm on Sunday evenings

An Clochan Liath

B’iad 19, 20, 22 agus 29 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €3,500 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Raymond & Jackie Sweeney, Leitir; Eddie Ward. Belcruit; Joe Forker, Meenmore; Chris Mc Gonagle, Kincasslagh; Eilis Boyle, Ballymanus.

Bingo winners for Sunday 9th December: €150 Mary Boyle, Acres; €100 Margaret Gallagher, Cois Locha; €100 Carol McShea, Loughsalt; €100 Mary Vryonidou, Church Road; €100 Jeannie Sweeney, Sheskinarone; €100 Dolly Devenny, Maghery

Cill Chartha

The club will be holding a reunion of the 1993 Junior Championship winning team on 27th December at 9pm in Kilcar House all welcome to what promises to be a good night.

Ten Week Draw Winners: Week Seven winners: €1000 Barry and Sandra McCloskey, Derrylaghan €500 Mary Football and Martin Byrne, Towney Field €300 Adrian Byrne, Byrne’s Foodstores €200 Seamus Byrne, Byrne’s Foodstores, Declan Conroy, Rolagh and Dolores McShane, Castlecarn

Club Gear: New Stock now available in time for Christmas in Áislann Chill Chartha with adult and kid’s club home jerseys, half zip tops, polo shirts, bobble hats, jackets, hoodies, stickers, shorts, DVDs etc

Lotto Results: There was no winner of the Club Lotto Jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €2,900 this week’s numbers were 1, 4, 25 and 28 this week’s winners were: €50 Rosaleen Boyle, Glencolmcille €30 Seamus Gillespie, Kilcausey €20 Fidelma Burke, Bruckless and The Cannon Clan c/o Anna Cannon, Keenaghan

Bingo Jackpot €9,400: There was no winner of the Jackpot so it’s now €9,400 on 45 numbers; Club Bingo is on in The Parish Hall on Sunday nights at 8:30pm thanks to all who continue to support our Bingo! This week’s winners were: €185 Sally Mmorrow €120 Bernard Shovlin €80 Mary t Byrne, Bridie O’Gara €70 Maire Gallagher, Carmel Ellis, Annie McGinley, Síle Diver and Evelyn Boyle.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Minor Board AGM: Many thanks to all who attended the minor board AGM on Sunday evening! Many thanks to Martin Terry for his work as Chairman over this past number of years! The election of officers for the minor board for 2019 were as follows: Chairman: John Joe McGeever; Asst. Chairman: Kevin Scanlon; Secretary: Eibhlín Curran; Asst Secretary: Stephen Doohan. Managers: U-6s - Chris Smith (+ team!); U-8s - Paddy McClafferty; U-10s - John Paul Gallagher; U-12s - John Joe McGeever; U-14s - Stephen Doohan; U-16s - Donal Curran; Minors - Dan Doohan/Murt Collins/Chris Smith

Bronnadh Bhord an Mionùr: uíochas mór do gach duine a bhí i láthair ag oíche bhronnta Bhord na Mionúr in Óstan Loch Áltan Dé hAoine seo chaite. Buíochas speisialta don aoi speisialta, Christy Toye as Naomh Míchael. Comhghairdeas dona buachaillí agus na cailíní uilig a ndearnadh bronnadh orthu. Buìochas don tAthair Seán Ó Ghallachóir a bhì ina fhear an tì don òcaid..

There was a large turnout for the Minor board presentation on Friday evening past. Many thanks to St Michaels (and former County Senior) Christy Toye, who was the special guest for the evening and to Fr Seán for hosting the evening. Many thanks to Moses Alcorn for being our photographer for the night!

Dinner Dance/ Dinnéar Bliantúil: Beidh ar nDinnéar bliantúil ar súil ar 28ú Nollaig san Óstan Loch Áltan. Is é Uachtaran C.L.G. Sean Ó h-Órain a bheidh ina aoi speisialta ar an oíche! Beidh muid ag tabhairt aitheantais i mbliana dona foirne a bhaint Comortas Naisiúnta Peil na Gaeltachta sna blianta 1992 + 1993!

We will be holding a dinner dance on the 28th December where we will also be recognising the achievements of our All-Ireland Gaeltacht winning teams of 1992 + 1993. The President the GAA John Horan will be our special guest. Further details regarding ticket sales etc will be announced shortly!

2019 Season Tickets/Club+ Cards: Season tickets are now on sale! Prices are as follows: Adult Season Ticket- €120, Juvenile (U16 Season Ticket) - €30, Adult Club+ - €200

Club Lotto: Numbers Drawn Wednesday, Dec 5th, were: 2,5,10,11,14,17! No Jackpot Winner! We had 1 match 5. Congratulations Shane McGee, Ballina who wins the €100! Our jackpot for the Dec 12th draw is €6,150!

Club Gear: There is some new club gear now in stock in Michael Murphy’s just in time for those Christmas gifts! You can also buy online

Faola Fitness Gift Vouchers: Unsure what to get that special someone for Christmas? Why not a gift voucher for Faola Fitness gym?! Something that everyone will be thankful for come the New Year! Private message the Faola Fitness facebook page or alternatively call 086-3567416 for details!

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results 06/12: There was no winner of this week’s Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 8 9 10 11 19. The 3 x €50 winners were Danielle Corr, Bundoran; Helena McGovern, Carrick-on-Shannon; Gerry Walsh, Granard. Next week's jackpot will be €1650.

AGM: The Senior AGM was held on Sunday last in the Great Northern Hotel .The following officer board was elected for 2019. Patron Canon Ramon Munster; Honorary Presidents Margaret Moohan, Eilis McEniff, Jim Carr; Chairman Brian McEniff; Vice Chairman Pat Walsh; Secretary Gerry Breslin; Assist Secretary Geraldine Walsh; Treasurer Philip McGlynn; Assist Treasurer Brendan Ruane; Children's Officer Noel Carr; Coaching Officer John McEniff; Registrars Tommy Hourihane / Bosco Moohan; PRO Noel Carr. Health and Wellbeing Club Officer TBC; Irish Cultural Officer John Campbell; Co Board Delegates Pat Walsh, Ryan Walsh; Schools Liaison officer Darragh Dolan.

The members of CLG Realt na Mara would like to express their sympathy to the Oates family Drumacrin and the McGloin family Main St on their recent sad bereavements.

St. Naul’s

Nursery continues on Saturday morning at 10 am in Inver Community Centre. All children between the ages of 6 and 10 yrs are welcome.

Dinner Dance: The Annual Club Dinner Dance will be taking place on Friday December 28th in the Mill Park Hotel. Tickets are €30 and available from Executive members.

5k Fun Run/Walk: The annual 5Km Boxing day run and walk will take place at 11am from the Club House. All Welcome.

Slotto: Slotto from 24/11/2018. Numbers 2137456 - €80 won by Chris Darby. Slotto from 1/12/2018. Numbers 4165237 - €80 won by Pat Boyle. Jackpot next week is€3520.

Naomh Brid

There was no overall winner of this week’s Lotto draw. The Jackpot is now €2050. Numbers drawn were 4,4,10,20,24 €25. Winners: Shaun Evans, Muriel Love, Jenny Tracy, Catriona Mc Cole. Double Draw next week in Country Inn on 17th December

Our AGM took place last week which saw our Chairman of three years step down to allow for Martin Quinn to take his place. We would like to congratulate Martin and wish him every success in his new role and thank Michael Gallagher for all his hard work over the past three year.

St. Michael’s

Bingo: The €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was won by Mary Brogan Falcarragh. The €75 was won by Mick McGettigen Carrigart.

This month’s 50 Club winners were: €65 Rosemary Toye Creeslough, €35 Rosaleen McFadden Killoughcarron Creeslough and €25 Katelin McElhinney London.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 6,7,10, 16,17,20. 5 people matched 5 Maureen McConnell Ballyconnell Falcarragh who bought her ticket online, Mary Doherty c/o McNulty’s Bar, Jackie Breslin Swillybrin, Martin Timlin Dungannon, Caroline McFadden Duntally Creeslough who won €20 each.. This weeks Jackpot will be €7650.St. Michael’s Minor Board

Under 8s: Last training session of the year, Thursday evening at Astro 5:30 to 6:30. Last Academy this Sunday morning 11am, man in big red suit will be there.

Under 10s: Last training session this Thursday evening at 6.30-7.30 at Creeslough Astroturf. We will bring our year to an end on Sunday morning at the bridge in Dunfanaghy from 11am.

Under 12s: A 12-week training academy for U12 Boys will begin on Thursday 10 January from 7-8pm in the Ozanam Centre. For further details contact Hugh Doyle on 086 447 2068.

Letterkenny Gaels

On Sunday past the club hosted a traditional music session in the Glass Lobby at the Silver Tassie Hotel. Thanks to all the musicians and parents who came along. We are hoping to run another session in mid January.

On Saturday 22nd of December Letterkenny Gaels will take part in a Bag Pack at the new Dunnes Stores, Letterkenny. If you can spare an hour or two over the course of the day please let any coach or club member know and we can get you slotted in. We will be there from 10am until 8pm. Due to Health & Safety Policy, helpers must be aged 16 & over. All help would be greatly appreciated.

Indoor Camogie training will take a break for the season and will resume in the New Year.

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure in Letterkenny are currently stocking Club gear which includes replica jerseys, training tops, jackets, bobble hats, scarfs etc.

Underage hurling training will conclude for this year next Thursday evening and will resume on 1st February 2019.

The presentation night will take place in the New Year.

This Monday night, 17th December, the Snowball at the Letterkenny Gaels Christmas Bingo stands at a massive €8350. Also on the night we will be giving away €200 for each House for games 6-10. In total we have €10,700 up for grabs

Four Masters

Club Lotto: There was 0 winner of the lotto jackpot €8400 in week 22 of the 2018/19 season draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday 10th December 2018.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Ian Mc Kenna, Gortloskey & Cathal Mc Gonigle, Ballyboyle.

The numbers drawn were 2, 14, 15 & 24 Congratulation to all winners.

The next draw takes place on Monday 17th December 2018

AGM: The reconvened Four Masters AGM will take place in Dom's Pier 1 on Friday Night 14th December at 8:00 pm.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí Lotto CLG Na nDúnaibh ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. B’iad 4 11 15 agus 28 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag : Nuala Mhic Gairbheith, an Baile Úr, Marc Mac Conaclaí, Eileen Ní Chonghaile, Leitir Ceanainn agus Dessie Mac Lochlainn, Creamhghort. Fuair siad €30 an duine. B’í Seán Mac Giolla Chomhaill, Umlach a bhain an duais tinrimh, sin an buidéal fíona agus b’é Donchadh Mac Giolla Bhríde, Ceann a’ Leargaí a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an tarraingt ar an tseachtain seo chugainn i dTeach Tabhairne an Ghleanna agus €2,400 atá sa phota óir. Seo an oíche a mbíonn an cóisir Nollag fosta agus beidh duaiseanna eile ann le linn na hoiche. Beidh bus ag fágáil na Dúnaibh ag 9.15 agus Carraig Airt ag 9.30. Bígí ansin.

Ná déanaigí dearmad don cluiche dúshláine ar Pháirc na nDúnaibh ar an Déardaoin an 27ú Nollaig. Beidh an cluiche seo idir Foireann Dhún na nGall 2012 agus Foireann Dhún na nGall 2018. Tá ticéidí don chluiche a ndíol faoi láthair. Rachaidh an t-airgead ‘un tairbhe do chúis carthannachta. Beidh tacaíocht an phobail iontach tábhachtach.

Don’t forget to support the challenge match between Donegal 2012 v Donegal 2018 which will be played on the Downings pitch on Thursday December 27th at 2pm. Your support will be greatly appreciated. Tickets on sale €10 each.

Duine ar bith go bhfuil suim acu a bheith páirteach i Scór Sinsir, ‘sé sin amhránaíocht, ceol uirlíse nó aithriseoireacht thig a dhul i dteagmháil le Seán Mac Giolla Bhríde, Oifigeach na Gaeilge sa chlub. (087 9804064).