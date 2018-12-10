Raphoe Hockey Club Ladies win again; men lose narrowly to Instonians

Raphoe Ladies hosted Priorians on Saturday at 1pm at the Royal and Prior in a hotly contested local derby!

Raphoe 3

Priorians 2

Raphoe started strong and Priorians were under pressure in the first ten minutes with Raphoe winning numerous penalty corners. However, it took until the sixth, when a well struck strike by Zara Tinney was deflected into the Priorians net after ten minutes.

Prior applied the pressure and after twenty minutes, the equalizer came. A counter attack down their left, found Priorians in acres of space, passing numerous Raphoe players, before the ball found Emma Sproule. She rounded the last defender and reversed the ball past the advancing Raphoe keeper. The remainder of the half was all Priorians, however both teams went in 1-1 at half time.

After an inspiring team talk from coach Richard Tinney and a few changes, Raphoe came out hard, stringing together some well timed, one touch hockey and passing. Raphoe’s second goal came when Leanne Patterson picked up the ball and weaved her way past her opposition encroaching the Priorians ‘D’ before reversing the ball low into the bottom right corner.

Raphoe dominated again and if it wasn’t for the Priorians keeper the goals would have kept coming. She made some fine saves from both open play and penalty corners. The third and final goal from Raphoe came from some well worked passing. Lisa Patterson found Arlyne Kilpatrick in the centre, who found Zara Tinney advancing in their half. Zara then released the ball to Katy Love near the back post when she calmy slotted the ball into the net.

A mistake from a Raphoe midfielder saw Priorians advance into Raphoe’s final quarter where they found a Raphoe defenders foot and were awarded a penalty corner. From this they converted through a deflected ball bringing the score back to 3-2. This left for a nail biting final ten minutes for Raphoe. Priorians dominated the ball, however Raphoe defended well and the game ended 3-2.

Raphoe showed that they are capable of working together as a team and when the pressure was on showed some excellent, well timed passes and continued fitness levels. A few weeks of hard training faces the girls in the coming weeks ahead as they prepare for their Ulster Senior Cup Final on the 29th against Omagh. The ladies also play Omagh next Saturday in the league at 1pm in Raphoe.

Player of the Match for Raphoe this week was Vicky Wray.

Team: Heather Humphrey, Arlyne Kilpatrick, Victoria Wray, Jasmine Tinney, Janice Nelson, Zara Tinney, Lyndsey Tinney, Wendy Patteron, Lisa Patterson, Leanne Patterson, Katy Love, Lisa Smyth, Julie Wilson, Amy Wauchope, Rebecca Wauchope, Sarah McErlean

MEN

Raphoe 1st XI welcomed title contenders Instonians to the Royal and Prior grounds on Saturday where both teams played an entertaining game for the home crowd.

The game got of to a poor start for the home side, conceding a goal in the opening two minutes

It wasn't long though until Raphoe got their equaliser when some good individual work from Keith Meehan in the Inst quarter of the pitch. He ran at the defence and won his team a short corner and up stepped Schoolboy Tom Eaton to make no mistake

Tom Eaton had another chance from a short corner, but couldn't recreate his opening goal as he shot just wide of the post.

Instonians took the lead through a short corner which the Raphoe defence struggled to clear, after the ball coming of the upright it was like pinball in the Raphoe circle and Instonians managed to force home what proved to be the winner.

Raphoe 1st XI: D. Moore, T. Eaton, E. Lyttle, A. Meehan, S. Goudie, K. Meehan, J. Long, T. Orr, J. Wilson, G. Patterson, Z. West, J. Devenny, W. Wachoupe