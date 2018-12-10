Six records and six national titles for Mona McSharry in magnificent Swim Championships

Marlins Swim Club, Ballyshannon's Mona McSharry was in record breaking form at the Irish Short Course Swim Championships in Lisburn from Thursday to Sunday.

In all the girl from Grange, Co. Sligo, broke six national records as she collected six titles over the four days.

Among her big achievements was lowering Michelle Smith's 100m Freestyle record on Friday on two occasions. That record had stood since 1995.

The leaving cert student at Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballshannon has to be very pleased with the championships. She finished off the championship on Sunday by being the only women under two minutes for the 200m Freestyle.

Her list of titles over the four days were:

50m Freestyle: 1st Mona McSharry 25.22

200m Ind Medley: 1st Mona McSharr 2:12.76

100m Freestyle: 1st Mona McSharry 54.34

100m Breaststroke: 1st Mona McSharry 1:07.91

100m Ind Medley: 1st Mona McSharry 1:00.43

200m Freestyle: 1st Mona McSharry 1:59.40.