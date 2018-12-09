Castlefin Celtic move into contention in Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

It was a good weekend for Castlefin Celtic as they closed the gap at the top of the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division with a good win over Donegal Town. The table is really closing up with only three points separating the twop four.

Milford are top, followed by Castlefin and Kildrum Tigers with Kilmacrennan Celtic also in contention after a good win over Cappry Rovers.

St. Catherines 1

Kildrum Tigers 1

Top versus bottom met at a blustery Emerald Park and it ended all square. Kildrum found Shane O'Gara in top form in the home goals.

It was scoreless at half-time and it looked as if David McGuinness had nicked the three points when he volleyed home on 90 minutes, but the fairytale lasted 45 seconds as Kevin McHugh found himself unmarked in the Saints' box to level matters.

Keadue Rovers 0

Milford United 3

Milford are top after they won 3-0 at Keadue Rovers. Milford benefiitted from an og as it was 1-0 at halftime before an Gary Merritt effort doubled the lead.

Kyle Black netted once again to make the game safe.



Kilmacrennan Celtic 2

Cappry Rovers 1

Cappry went ahead on 10 minutes with Gethins converting a penalty, but Kilmac came good in the second half with goals from Caolan McDaid, the second after great work by Ryan Shields and Daire McDaid.

Castlefin Celtic 3

Donegal Town 2

In the big clash of the day Castlefin secured all three points in a close encounter. Castlefin took th elead on 15 minutes through Corrie Lee Bogan adn JP Malley doubled the lead.

On 30 minutes David Graham pulled a goal back but Castlefin went two up again after a brilliant free kick from Malley.

In the second half Paul McHugh cut the lead with 20 minutes left, but the home side held on.

Glenea United 1

Rathmullan Celtic 0

With both teams fluttering in the relegation zone the win for Glenea was important.

The onlly goal came on 30 minutes when a deep cross from Ciaran McGeady found Darren Ferry at the back post to head home. Ferry could have added to the lead with both sides having chances in the second half.

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Lagan Harps 0

Bonagee United 9

League leaders Bonagee proved far too strong for a young Lagan side. Bonagee took the lead on 12 minutes when Iarlaith Mc Gowan headed home a corner. Aidan Mc Laughllin made it 2-0 minutes later when he burst through the centre. Drew Connolly curled home a great free to make it 3-0. Paddy Mc Gowan made it 4-0 just before the end of the half. The second half was one way traffic with with further goals Aidan McLaughlin (2), Mark Hunter (2) and Lee McMonagle.

Lifford Celtic 5

Drumoghill F.C. 1

This game was reversed to the Moss as weather took its toll in Greenbrae. Liffford ran out easy winners with goals Kevin McBrearty (free kick), Johnny Robb in the first half.

Robb added the third before O'Donnell pulled a goal back for Drumoghill. But it was only a consolation asRobb got his third and Paul Lynch added the fifth.

Convoy Arsenal 4

Gweedore Celtic 1

Convoy took the lead when Gary Wilson sent a free kick into the box that was headed by Dean Bonner to Stephen O'Donnell who slotted home with 20 minutes played.

O' Donnell was involved in Convoy's second on 30 minutes with a long throw into the box that fell to Anthony Bogle who found the back of the net. Gweedore pulled one back on half time with a through ball to Colin Ferry scoring for the away side.

Convoy restored the two goal advantage six minutes into the second half when Joe McGill scored from Fergal Carson's cross. Anthony Bogle got his second goal of the match converting from the penalty spot on the 37th minute of second half.

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Glenree United 2

Copany Rovers 0

In this final league game before the Christmas break it was Cathal McGinley's men that collected all three points but they didn't come easy after a battle with a very spirited Copany side.

Goals from Oisin Boyce (3rd minute) and Eoghan Kelly (78th minute) were enough for the home side who dominated the game and the chances.

After a poor run of results for the Glenree oufit at the start of the season they have really begun to steady the ship in recent times and it was a massive three points for the homeside just before the Christmas break to keep them in touching distance of the top side of the league table.

Raphoe Town 2

Curragh Athletic 0

After a scoreless first half with both sides having chances, Raphoe collected the points with second half goals from Dylan Kelly and DJ Kelly.

Saturday League One

What a week it has been for Eamon Collum - winning Ulster with Gaoth Dobhair last week and getting on the scoresheet for Dunlewey on Saturday as they defeated Glenea Reserves 3-1.

Collum scored to put Dunlewey 2-1 up in the second half. Shane Ferry for Dunlewey and Paul Coll, Glenea had the opening goals.

Conor McMahon made the game save for the winners

Strand Rovers are the new leaders as they won 2-1 against Oldtown Celtic in a game which was played in Drumkeen. Daniel Ward put Strand ahead but Oldtown levelled before half time.

The game looked like heading for a draw until Dylan Boyle popped up to hammer home an 81st minute winner for a crucial win.

Glencar Celtic and Donegal Town Reserves drew 0-0 as Glencar finished with 10 men after the late dismissal of Mark Graham.

St Catherine's Reserves moved to within a point off the lead with a 6-3 win over Castlefin Celtic Reserves.

A Kristian McNelis hat-trick, Paul Cunningham, Donal McGuire and an og were the scorers for the home side.

Saturday League Two

Daniel McNulty hit the winner once again as Kildrum Tigers Reserves defeated Fintown Harps 2-1 in the top of the table clash. Kildrum are now five points clear of 2nd placed Milford Utd Reserves.

Michael Lynch put Tigers ahead before the break before Fintown levelled midway through the second half through a Michael Doherty lob.

Milford Utd Reserves were 5-1 winners over Cappry Rovers Reserves. Milford went 3-0 up through Darren McLaughlin, Lorcan Friel and Ciaron Gibbons before Cappry got one back.

Connor Meakin and McLaughlin then netted for Milford.

Drumbar and Drumoghill Reserves ended 2-2. Drumoghill took the lead through Evin Gibbons before Keelin Heeney levelled. Nathan Carr fired Drumbar ahead before a Kyle Devine effort ensured the spoils were shared.

Drumkeen Reserves got a much needed win with a late Conor Laverty goal seeing them win 2-1 at Gweedore Celtic Reserves. Drumkeen took the lead through Ryan Feeney but Jamie Doherty levelled for Gweedore as it was 1-1 at the break.