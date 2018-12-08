DONEGAL SPORT
Mona McSharry breaks another record at Short Court swim finals
FOURTH IRISH RECORD FOR MONA
Mona McSharry - in top form
Marlins Swim Club, Ballyshannon's Mona McSharry was at it again this morning, setting another Irish record at the Irish Short Course Swim Championships in Lisburn.
She touched in 1:00.34 in the 100m Individual Medley, to break her own record of 1:00.66.
It was McSharry's fourth record of the Meet, after lowering Michelle Smith's 100m Freestyle record on Friday on two occasions.
It is proving to be a fantastic championship for the Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballshannon Leaving Cert student.
