Mona McSharry breaks another record at Short Court swim finals

Marlins Swim Club, Ballyshannon's Mona McSharry was at it again this morning, setting another Irish record at the Irish Short Course Swim Championships in Lisburn.

She touched in 1:00.34 in the 100m Individual Medley, to break her own record of 1:00.66.

It was McSharry's fourth record of the Meet, after lowering Michelle Smith's 100m Freestyle record on Friday on two occasions.

It is proving to be a fantastic championship for the Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballshannon Leaving Cert student.