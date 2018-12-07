“We owe money” - Donegal GAA chairman Mick McGrath tells Donegal GAA Convention

"We owe money" - That was the succinct summation of county chairman, Mick McGrath, in a pithy 12-minute address to delegates at the GAA annual Convention, where business was dealt with in the record time of two and a half hours in the Abbey Hotel on Thursday night.

He added: “The financial report is always an area of discussion and I have striven this year to submit a transparency that many of our delegates and members require.

“I have over the past few months examined the areas around our costs, suppliers, sponsors, and in particular our current liabilities.

“This area in understandable English means what we owe, mostly historically.

“It is vital that we conduct our business in a manner where our creditors are communicated with, and that a transparent method of business is available.

“Our accounts on income and expenditure are ever challenging, but I appeal to all delegates and supporters to support our fundraising challenges.”

Mr McGrath said he was delighted with the response of Donegal business people in the county and in Dublin and London who have “agreed to assist in the area of fundraising".

“There are other overseas areas we are in contact with, and I would appreciate all indicators in that field.

“They have shown what it means to them and there is pride in being associated with your county when you leave it.

“And they have all indicated the requirement of unity, transparency and accountability.

“That is something we can, and will improve on.

“We must structure active finance and fundraising sub-committees that meet and programme all our financial requirements.

“We cannot allow positions to evolve that are non-manageable, over stressful, and not adhering to working budgets."

On a brighter note he congratulated Declan Bonner and his backroom staff who “left no stone unturned, you restored great pride in our county and winning the Ulster final was a day of great joy.”

The chairman also congratulated Mickey McCann and the Donegal hurlers on winning the Nicky Rackard Cup.

He pointed out that the “area of infrastructure is taking its largest step in our county with the development of our Training Centre in Convoy.

"The next year is vital and I encourage all in Donegal to get behind this project.

“Our Buy A Brick campaign requires your support, your county needs you.”

On the sometimes thorny topic of Hearings, he complimented the Hearings' Committee under the “chairmanship of Dan Harnett who have fulfilled their duties and have been fair in their deliberations.

“It isn’t always easy to adjudicate, but rules are rules, and we hope to abide by them.

“I thank them for their work.”

Elsewhere, he thanked all the various officers for their hard work over the year and in particular secretary, Aideen Gillen.

Mr McGrath said the county secretary had given a “detailed, informative, and factual account of our workings on and off the field.

“You have also included many topics of discussion and debate, which is required in our vibrant association," said McGrath in his address.

