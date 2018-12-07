Harps going to need a big squad for Premiership says Finn Harps manager

Four down and sixteen more to go for Ollie Horgan and Finn Harps as they prepare for return to the SSE Airrtricity Premier League.

20 to 24 is the number of players Ollie Horgan feels he needs in his squad for the step up to the SSE Airrtricity Premier Division next season.

“It is a very competitive league with far more games than the First Division,” the Harps boss told the Democrat.

“We will have 36 games next season compared to 27 games last season. That is a third more games so we are going to be playing Monday, Friday and we will need a much bigger squad than last season.

“We will probably need a squad of roughly 24, made up of 20 senior players and four from the U-19s.”

Horgan confirmed at Tuesday night’s public meeting in the Radisson Hotel in Letterkenny that he has signed four players.

Nathan Boyle and Sam Todd had resigned from last season and Daniel O’Reilly and Sam Verdon havse signed from Longford Town.

“Nathan and Sam are back again, which is good, and we’ve also signed up Daniel O’Reilly and Sam Verdon from Longford. They are two good lads. They are from Dublin and we are delighted to have got them.

“Daniel is a defender, a left back and Sam is an attacking midfielder.”

With Ciaran Coll believed to be on his way to Derry City, O’Reilly will be a ready made replacement for St Johnston man Coll, who recently had his testimonial to mark his ten years at Harps.

“We made a start and myself and Paul Hegarty are on the road constantly seeking out players. But it isn’t easy given the budget we have compared to others.

“Ciaran is a loss but he has given a good service to the club over the last ten years. He has told me he is leaving but he didn’t tell me where he is going but I have seen Derry City been mentioned.”

The Harps boss hopes to have a number of others from last year’s squad back on board in the next week or so. But he would not rule out the possibility of losing one or two more from last season.

Tuesday night’s meeting in Letterkenny was the first of number of information meetings and meet and greet gatherings Harps have planned in the next week or so.

The manager and members of the board are in Killybegs tonight (Thursday) and they have also information evenings planned for Gaoth Dobhair and Strabane.

These meetings are aimed at meeting supporters and also businesses open to maybe backing the team financially through sponsorship and other means.